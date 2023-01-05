RRR: Ram Charan, Upasana are off to Los Angeles for Golden Globes, and will soon join SS Rajamouli

Ram Charan was photographed at Hyderabad airport on his way to the Golden Globe Awards. RRR was nominated in two categories.

RRR is preparing to collect another important prize at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. While SS Rajamouli and his family had already arrived in Los Angeles for the big event, Ram Charan was photographed late at night at the Hyderabad airport as he boarded a flight with his wife.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who are expecting their first child, were seen at Los Angeles International Airport on their way to the Golden Globes 2023. While Ram Charan wore a black ensemble with an olive green jacket, Upasana looked chic in a royal blue turtleneck tee and black leggings.

Shobu Yarlagadda, RRR's producer, uploaded a photo with his wife, director SS Rajamouli, his wife Rama Rajamouli, RRR's costume designer, son Karthikeya, and daughter-in-law, as they prepare for the Golden Globes. The crew may be seen dressed in Indian attire as they represent India at the prestigious award event with their film RRR.

The award presentation will take place in Los Angeles on January 11, 2023. The huge award event will be beautiful and will take place in the evening, from 6:30 to 8:30 PM, at The Beverly Hilton. RRR has received two Golden Globe nominations. The film has been nominated under the Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language category and Best Original Song – Motion Picture category for the song Naatu Naatu.

In related news, RRR will be presented at TCL Chinese Theatres on January 9 as part of the Beyond Fest in the United States prior of the Golden Globes. The screening will be attended by SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and composer MM Keeravani. The world's largest IMAX theatre is located at TCL Chinese Theatres. The picture is being released with fanfare for the second time.

Ram Charan, who was hailed for his dancing abilities in the Naatu Naatu song alongside Jr NTR, turned to social media to express his delight and excitement at being nominated for an Oscar in 2023. The actor shared the poster of the song on Instagram and wrote, "What a historic moment for the entire Indian Film Industry. Couldn’t be more honoured to note that #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravani garu, it’s all your magic #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie.

Although RRR was not initially picked as India's official submission to the Oscars, the film's creators decided to take another shot by entering the 'For Your Consideration' campaign for Academy award nominations. The blockbuster film has been nominated for 14 awards, including Best Motion Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor in a Leading Role (Ram Charan and Jr NTR), and others.

RRR international recognition

RRR not only impressed Indian viewers, but it also received widespread appreciation from western and eastern audiences. RRR grossed more over Rs 1500 crore throughout its theatrical run. RRR was released in the United States and Japan in October 2022, and it drew a tremendous response from western viewers. RRR has been showered with important prizes from the United States, not simply Oscars.

About RRR

RRR is a fictional recount of the lives of revolutionary independence warriors Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, performed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. In supporting parts, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. On March 25, 2022, the film will be released in theatres on thousands of screens.