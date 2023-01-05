Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Golden Globes 2023 live streaming: Know date, time and where to watch in India

    The 80th edition of the Golden Globe Awards will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India at 6.30 am on January 11. Golden Globe awards ceremony will broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 2:17 PM IST

    Lionsgate Play subscribers in the country can catch the annual award ceremony live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California at 6.30 am on January 11, according to a press release. The red carpet coverage of the event, which will see pan-India blockbuster ''RRR'' contend in best picture – non-English and best original song – motion picture (for Telugu song ''Naatu Naatu'') categories, will begin from 5.30 am onwards.

    Golden Globe Awards will also stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in Malaysia and the Philippines.

    Also Read: RRR: Ram Charan, Upasana are off to Los Angeles for Golden Globes

    Where and when to watch the Golden Globes event in India: 
    The Golden Globe Awards will be held on Tuesday (January 10) at 8 pm ET. The awards will be broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, on NBC and Peacock in the US.

    However, for the Indian audience, the awards ceremony will stream at 6:30 am on Wednesday (January 11). It will stream LIVE on Lionsgate Play. The red carpet appearances will begin from 5.30 am. It will also stream on Lionsgate Play in Malaysia and the Philippines.

    Also Read: RRR: SS Rajamouli receives Best Director Award At NYFCC; now eyeing Oscars 2023

    Golden Globe 2023 host: 
    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association organises the Golden Globes. Jerrod Carmichael, a comedian and actor, will host the awards presentation. The event will be hosted by Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Tracy Morgan.

    RRR in Golden Globe: 
    RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, made history by being nominated for a Golden Globe in 2023. The film received two nominations: Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu and Best Picture - Non-English Language. These nominations are critical for RRR since the Globes are seen as a preview of what to expect at the Academy Awards in March 2023.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2023, 2:34 PM IST
