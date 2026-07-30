Vikas Gupta entered 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' during its finale week and had a heated confrontation with Shilpa Shinde. He slammed her for body-shaming Ram Kapoor and discussing fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi's virginity on the show.

Just when viewers were left emotional after the last two episodes of 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa', where contestants opened up about their deepest secrets, the show took a dramatic turn in the finale week with a heated face-off between producer 'Bigg Boss 11' rivals Vikas Gupta and actor Shilpa Shinde.

Vikas Gupta Confronts Shilpa Shinde

Vikas entered the reality show and questioned Shilpa over her recent comments about fellow contestants Shivangi Joshi and Ram Kapoor. He also called her out for speaking about Shivangi's personal life and for body-shaming Ram Kapoor.

As soon as he walked up to Shilpa, Vikas said she did not deserve to be addressed as "Shilpa Ji" despite being his senior. Soon after he walked up to Shilpa, Vikas "Aap kitni badtameez hain aapko maalum hai? Apne kya kiya hai. Jo ye ladki (referring to Shivangi) apke bagal main khadi hai, apne kitne gandi baatein boli uske baare mein? Matlab itni badtameezi?"

He then referred to Shilpa's comments about Ram Kapoor and said, "Apko senior artist bolte hai, apne inke baarein main kya kya bola hai apko pata hai? Uss mote ke saath soungi main? It wasn't making fun. You are a person like this. Jo tum itni negativity phailati ho na uska kuch nahi kar sakta koi bhi. Tum Shilpa ji nahi rahi ab, you are only Shilpa. Remember that."

Vikas also questioned Shilpa over her remarks about Shivangi Joshi's virginity on the show. Asking her what she had said about the actress, he said, "Kya bola tha apne iske bare main?" Shilpa replied, "Iske bare main jo bahar hai vahi bola." Vikas then hit back, saying,"Kisi ki personal life ko iss tareeke se batameezi se bakwas karna. Ek ladki ki virginity discuss kar rahe the on national television. Sharm nahi ayi?"

Earlier in one of the episodes, Shilpa had alleged that Shivangi Joshi had been involved with several of her male co-stars. She had also made a remark about the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's virginity while mimicking her.

About 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa'

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' features actors, content creators and reality TV personalities living together in a jail-themed house, where they compete in tasks to avoid elimination. The show has become known for its intense confrontations and secret confessions. It is currently streaming on Netflix.