Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Neelam Gill dining together in Paris sparks dating rumours

    Dating rumours spark in the City of Love: Titanic heart-throb Leonardo DiCaprio and Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill enjoy dinner with Spiderman fame, Tobey Maguire, and friends. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Neelam Gill dinning together in Paris sparks dating rumours MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 1:53 PM IST

    The Titanic heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio and Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill have sparked dating rumours as they were spotted having dinner with Tobey Maguire and other friends in Paris. It was reported that DiCaprio and Maguire, who are friends, were seen coming out of Hotel Costes, they seemed to have enjoyed a late-night meal at Loulou in Rue de Rivoli.

    Leonardo DiCaprio was first spotted with Neelam Gill on May 31. They were seen spending time with DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirkin and other friends in London. On June 23 in Paris, Ruby and Otis, who are Maguire’s kids, and DiCaprio’s niece Normandie also were reportedly present at the dinner. They were at the hotel till 12.30 am Paris time.

    ALSO READ: Michael Jackson’s Death Anniversary: Did he really have a zoo in his house? Know interesting facts
     

    The Killers of the Flower Moon actor was wearing a black tee and dark jeans. While Neelam Gill looked stunning in a black tank top and a beige mini skirt. Her metal-studded belt and stiletto boots round up her look.

    Neelam Gill is a 28-year-old British model of Indian origin. She has been modeling since the age of 14. Her grandparents were originally from Punjab, India. She was present at this year’s Cannes International Film Festival, where Leonardo was also in attendance for the screening of Martin Scorsese's crime drama, Killers of the Flower Moon, in which he acted.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NEELAM KAUR GILL (@neelamkg)

    ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker reveal 'baby' gender in new VIRAL video - WATCH

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malaika Arora's sexy moves on Chaiyya Chaiyya at beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash gets trolled - WATCH vma

    Malaika Arora's sexy moves on Chaiyya Chaiyya at beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash gets trolled - WATCH

    Vilayath Buddha: Prithviraj meets with a minor accident on sets; scheduled to undergo surgery today (MAH)

    Vilayath Buddha: Prithviraj meets with a minor accident on sets; scheduled to undergo surgery today

    Fans ask Shah Rukh Khan secret to his glowing skin; actor's reply wins hearts MSW

    Fans ask Shah Rukh Khan secret to his glowing skin; actor's reply wins hearts

    Kartik Aaryan to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actors who travelled in economy class vma

    Kartik Aaryan to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actors who travelled in economy class

    Thalapathy Vijay becomes highest grossing actor beats Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan with whopping fee for Leo (MAH)

    Thalapathy Vijay becomes highest grossing actor; beats Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan with whopping fee for Leo

    Recent Stories

    Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi to flag off five new trains on June 27; check details AJR

    Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi to flag off five new trains on June 27; check details

    Google introduces AudioPaLM You can now translate text with your voice gcw

    Google introduces AudioPaLM! You can now translate text with your voice

    football Lionel Messi opens up about strained relationship with Paris St-Germain Fans osf

    Lionel Messi opens up about strained relationship with Paris St-Germain Fans

    Love coffee? 7 steps to make perfect cup MSW

    Love coffee? 7 steps to make perfect cup

    Malaika Arora's sexy moves on Chaiyya Chaiyya at beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash gets trolled - WATCH vma

    Malaika Arora's sexy moves on Chaiyya Chaiyya at beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash gets trolled - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon