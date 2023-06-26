Leonardo DiCaprio, Neelam Gill dining together in Paris sparks dating rumours

The Titanic heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio and Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill have sparked dating rumours as they were spotted having dinner with Tobey Maguire and other friends in Paris. It was reported that DiCaprio and Maguire, who are friends, were seen coming out of Hotel Costes, they seemed to have enjoyed a late-night meal at Loulou in Rue de Rivoli.

Leonardo DiCaprio was first spotted with Neelam Gill on May 31. They were seen spending time with DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirkin and other friends in London. On June 23 in Paris, Ruby and Otis, who are Maguire’s kids, and DiCaprio’s niece Normandie also were reportedly present at the dinner. They were at the hotel till 12.30 am Paris time.

ALSO READ: Michael Jackson’s Death Anniversary: Did he really have a zoo in his house? Know interesting facts



The Killers of the Flower Moon actor was wearing a black tee and dark jeans. While Neelam Gill looked stunning in a black tank top and a beige mini skirt. Her metal-studded belt and stiletto boots round up her look.

Neelam Gill is a 28-year-old British model of Indian origin. She has been modeling since the age of 14. Her grandparents were originally from Punjab, India. She was present at this year’s Cannes International Film Festival, where Leonardo was also in attendance for the screening of Martin Scorsese's crime drama, Killers of the Flower Moon, in which he acted.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker reveal 'baby' gender in new VIRAL video - WATCH