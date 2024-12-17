Varun Dhawan calls Amit Shah 'Hanuman' of Indian politics

Varun Dhawan has voiced his views on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In a recent conference, the actor lauded the political leader. The Baby John star dubbed Shah the 'Hanuman' of Indian politics. Varun has now clarified his statement, saying that he termed Shah 'Hanuman' since the politician prioritised PM Narendra Modi and India during their brief conversation.

"I believe he is Lord Hanuman because..." I had attended a conclave to promote my new picture, Baby John. "The way he spoke..." He kept India and Modi ji at the centre of every response. He wasn't advertising himself. He was not considering if he would appear good or terrible if he said a specific thing. The country was his top focus. This is something I appreciated about him. He is working for the country's development, not his public image. "He's putting country first," Varun Dhawan stated.

Varun was then cautioned that his explanation might generate social media criticism and earn him the nickname'sanghi.' The actor said, "Let the critics speak." I'm not a political dude. When I didn't like anything, I called it out.

For the uninitiated, Varun met Amit Shah at the recent Agenda AajTak conference and questioned him about Ramayan. "What was the biggest difference between Lord Ram and Ravan?" the actor enquired. The political leader added, "See, for some individuals, their interests are dictated by their obligations (dharma), whether or not they should follow them. Others' obligations are motivated by their own interests. This is the distinction between them.

"Ram led his life based on his dharma, while Ravan tried to alter duties to fit his own definitions and thoughts," the commentator said. Varun then brought up the theme of arrogance, which Amit Shah had discussed throughout the conference. "You mentioned ahankar." "Ravan was arrogant about his knowledge, whereas Ram was knowledgeable about arrogance (ahankar)," he explained. Shah said, "This also falls under the definition of dharma."

Varun next responded to Shah: "People call him Chanakya in politics, but I would like to call him the Hanuman of our country, who serves the nation selflessly."

Varun will appear in Baby John, a remake of Theri directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee. The film is planned to be released around Christmas.

