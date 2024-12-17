David Beckham fires subtle dig at Man United players after Ruben Amorim's side bags derby win at Man City

Legendary England footballer David Beckham has sent a cryptic message on social media following Manchester United’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Sunday, calling it a “big win” while subtly referencing the ongoing squad rebuild at Old Trafford.

The derby, which marked Ruben Amorim’s first managerial encounter with Manchester City, saw United stage a thrilling late comeback. Despite being a goal down to Josko Gvardiol’s first-half strike, Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty in the 88th minute to level the score. Moments later, Amad Diallo, who had won the penalty, scored the winner, securing all three points for the Red Devils.

While the victory was impressive, United's current position in the bottom half of the Premier League table remains a cause for concern after a poor start to the season under former manager Erik ten Hag. Amorim, who replaced Ten Hag, has led the team to four wins in seven matches, making tactical and selection changes to turn the club's fortunes around.

In a bold move, Amorim left out key players Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from the matchday squad, despite both being fit.

Beckham, a former United star and current president of Inter Miami, shared a post on Instagram later that evening that seemed to address the situation. Accompanied by a photo of Amad Diallo kissing the United badge, Beckham’s message read: “And the rebuild begins. Big win. Big win with players who wanna wear this jersey.”

Beckham’s words were seen by many as a subtle dig at certain members of the squad, with former United captain Roy Keane also weighing in on the situation. While working as a pundit for Sky Sports during the match, Keane expressed his thoughts on the omission of Rashford and Garnacho.

“The manager is putting a marker down to these players,” Keane said. “We need to see how they react to being left out of such a big game. It’s a big call from Amorim, and he’s clearly trying to send a message. For Marcus, a move away from United could suit him. He’s been there a long time, and perhaps a new challenge would be good for him.”

Keane added that while Rashford’s talent is undeniable, a player’s attitude is crucial at a club like United, and suggested that parting ways with the 27-year-old might be the right decision if his recent form and attitude don’t improve. Rashford, who has spent his entire career at United, has struggled for consistency this season, scoring only 15 goals in 67 appearances over the past two seasons.

Rashford’s contract runs until June 2028, but reports suggest that United could consider selling him in January if the situation doesn’t improve. Garnacho, the 20-year-old winger, has also been linked with a potential exit despite making an impact at the club, having scored 23 goals in 110 appearances.

