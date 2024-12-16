Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly faces backlash for false allegations against Karan Veer Mehra

Bigg Boss 18 heats up as Vivian Dsena’s wife, Nouran Aly, faces backlash for making false allegations against Karan Veer Mehra, sparking debates and stirring up drama among fans.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 5:11 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

Bigg Boss season 18 is heating up as it inches closer to its grand finale, and fans are eagerly watching the evolving dynamics between the contestants. One major turning point has been the shift in Vivian Dsena's approach to the game, influenced by a conversation with his wife, Nouran Aly. Nouran, an Egyptian journalist, gave her husband a reality check during their discussions, urging him to play more authentically and stand up for himself. She pointed out that Vivian had been playing too cautiously, focusing on staying out of trouble rather than asserting his true self. Nouran questioned his reluctance to confront certain housemates like Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra, advising him to stop avoiding conflict.

Taking his wife’s advice to heart, Vivian made a bold decision in the nomination task. He nominated both Karan and Shilpa, marking a dramatic shift in his strategy. Vivian declared, “Dosti, frenemy, let me make it clear… main tera dost nahi hu,” ending his friendship with Karan. This move shook up the house, leaving both Karan and Shilpa surprised by his sudden change of heart.

During a Weekend Ka Vaar segment, Nouran criticized Vivian for being too loyal to Karan, saying it "boiled her blood." She revealed her frustration with Karan, accusing him of using Vivian since the third week. Nouran further urged Vivian to be more vocal and confront those manipulating him, rather than always playing the peacemaker.

After Nouran’s departure from the show, several viral video clips surfaced of Vivian gossiping about Karan, sparking backlash from fans. Many netizens expressed disappointment, accusing Vivian and his wife of defaming Karan and creating a false narrative. The situation continues to fuel debates among viewers, adding to the drama unfolding in the Bigg Boss house.

