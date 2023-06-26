Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker reveal 'baby' gender in new VIRAL video - WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying this new phase in their life. The couple took to Instagram to share a video of their gender reveal party. The video has revealed the gender of their baby.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 8:09 AM IST

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem headstrong about sharing their pregnancy journey with their fans. The couple recently took to Instagram to post a video of a gender reveal party they hosted for their unborn baby. The video went viral on social media and has captured their fans' hearts, who are all love and pouring best wishes comments, as the couple revealed their baby's gender in the video towards the end.

    Kourtney and Travis recently took to Instagram to post a video where they revealed their unborn child's gender. The couple kept the party lowkey and decided to add a personal element to the gender reveal. The video opens with Kourtney sitting in hubby Travis Barker's lap. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a white long-sleeved bodysuit and paired it with black leggings. Barker sported a white vest along with a beanie.

    Kourtney and Travis's VIRAL gender reveal video:

    The couple sat in the front area of Travis' drumkit and shared a sweet kiss as the video rolled. "Is our pyro guy ready?" Travis asked his wife. "I do not know what is happening, whatever you guys had planned…," she replied. The crowd cheered for the impending gender reveal as Khloe shouted and yelled, "Let us get the party started. We are all excited!."

    Travis begins with a drumroll, and as it nears the end. There is a burst of blue streamers and confetti shot in the air. It is then officially revealed that Kourtney and Travis are having a baby boy while the crowd yells and cheers happily.

    Kourtney's viral pregnancy announcement:

    On June 16, Kourtney Kardashian attended her husband and drummer Travis Barker and his band Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. In the middle of the ongoing concert in Los Angeles, she held a sign saying, "Travis, I am Pregnant." The crowd started cheering when she got seen on the big screen. Travis, who could not hold his excitement, jumped off the stage and passionately kissed his wife.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 8:09 AM IST
