Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Teaser Release Date OUT: Fans eager for first look

Great news for Salman Khan fans! The teaser of 'Sikandar' will be released on his birthday, December 27, 2024. The film, slated for Eid 2025 release, also stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 2:13 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

Good news for fans eagerly awaiting Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Sikandar'. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has announced the release date of its first promo. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by AR Murugadoss, and starring Salman Khan, the film has already created a buzz. This mega-project has captured everyone's attention since its announcement. Now, Sajid Nadiadwala has a special gift for Salman Khan's fans.

When will the teaser of Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' be released?

The film's teaser will be released on Salman's birthday, December 27, 2024. Finally, the audience will get the first glimpse of the much-awaited 'Sikandar' as producer Sajid Nadiadwala has announced the teaser release date. It will be released on December 27, 2024, and will be a special birthday gift for Salman Khan's fans. Salman Khan, one of Bollywood's biggest superstars, has a massive fan following eagerly awaiting his return to the big screen.

Teaser release announcement increases audience excitement

The teaser of Salman Khan's much-awaited film 'Sikandar' is going to be released on his birthday, which will be a grand celebration for his fans. This announcement has further fueled the excitement, as everyone is now even more eager to see a glimpse of 'Sikandar' on this special occasion.

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' to release on Eid 2025

'Sikandar,' produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, will also star Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman Khan. This action-packed entertainer guarantees a powerful cinematic experience and is set for release on the Eid 2025 weekend.

