Michael Jackson’s Death Anniversary: Did he really have a zoo in his house? Know interesting facts

From when he started singing to his interesting habits, get to know some interesting facts about the ‘King of Pop’, Michael Jackson, on his death anniversary. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

The ‘King of Pop’, Michael Jackson, breathed his last on 25th June 2009, and today is his death anniversary. He was born on August 29th, 1958, and his popularity was unmatched throughout the 20th Century. MJ was not only a great singer and songwriter, but he was also a phenomenal dancer, popularly known for his ‘Moon Walk’. Many have later tried to copy his dance style. His songs like Billie Jean, Dangerous, Beat It, and Thrillers were all chartbusters.

On his death anniversary, let’s see some fascinating facts about him:

Started performing at the age of 5

MJ’s father Joe Jackson realised very early that his youngest son was extremely talented. He saw in MJ the potential of a great singer and dancer. So, Joe made MJ join his brother’s group, then called the ‘Jackson Brothers’ at the age of five. The band was late called ‘The Jackson 5’ and rose to stardom in the late 1960s with songs like ‘Who’s Loving You’ and ‘I Want You Back’.

Michael’s house was an amusement park

Very weirdly, Michael Jackson turned the ranch he used to live in into a half house and half amusement park. He purchased the property in 1987 for an estimated sum of 19.5 million USD. Naming the park ‘Neverland’ on the island mentioned in the book Peter Pan. The ranch’s worth today is around 100 million USD.

Very fond of animals

MJ had a zoo in the amusement park. He had two llamas named ‘Louis and Lola’, and a chimpanzee named ‘Bubbles’. MJ received an elephant from actress Elizabeth Taylor as a gift, which he named ‘Gypsy’

His copies sold even after his death

In 2020, Forbes announced that MJ was the highest-earning dead celebrity every year for the decade except 2012. In 2018, it was estimated that MJ had earned 400 million.

