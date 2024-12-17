Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya share secrets of their relationship; Read on

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently opened up about their relationship, sharing how it blossomed from a connection on Instagram to a dreamy wedding. The duo’s journey, filled with old-school charm, heartfelt moments, and an intimate ceremony, offers a glimpse into their beautifully unique love story

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently spoke about their relationship, sharing how it began on Instagram. They revealed that Chaitanya initiated the connection with a message, eventually leading to their first date in Mumbai. Sobhita described the experience as charmingly old-school, while Chaitanya expressed his preference for personal interactions over texting or social media conversations

The duo crossed paths again at an event in April 2022, with Sobhita wearing a red dress and Chaitanya donning a blue suit. They attended the Amazon Prime Video India slate announcement, where Sobhita represented "Made in Heaven 2" and Chaitanya unveiled his first OTT series, "Dhootha." Their connection deepened during this meeting, setting the stage for a blossoming romance

Their first trip as a couple was to Bandipur National Park in Karnataka with Chaitanya’s friends. They bonded over activities like chess, laughter, and even applying mehendi on each other’s hands. Sobhita remarked on their contrasting personalities, calling herself a "fluttering kite" and Chaitanya her steady "anchor," a dynamic that kept their relationship intriguing

After dating for some time, the couple announced their engagement in August 2024, with a private ceremony held at Nagarjuna’s residence. Sobhita took a personal approach to planning their wedding at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The intimate yet lavish affair reflected her meticulous efforts in curating every detail, including her bridal looks, for the special day

