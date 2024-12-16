WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala touches Naga Chaitanya’s feet at their wedding– Viral video sparks fan reactions

Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have been in the spotlight ever since their wedding, with their love story and ceremony capturing the attention of fans and the media alike. Their wedding, which took place on December 4, 2024, was a beautiful blend of traditions and modernity. However, one particular moment from their ceremony has sparked mixed reactions online, especially concerning the ritual in which Sobhita touched Naga’s feet as part of a Tamil wedding tradition.

In the video, shared widely across social media platforms, Sobhita can be seen bending down to touch Naga’s feet, an act that symbolizes respect and love within the cultural context. While this gesture is common in many Indian weddings, it has ignited debates on social media about gender roles and equality.

Some users expressed their discomfort, criticizing the act as a perpetuation of patriarchal norms. One user commented, "How can we fight for equality when we continue to elevate men by touching their feet?" Such reactions reflect a growing conversation about traditional customs and their relevance in today’s world. On the other hand, some defended the couple, acknowledging that it is a cultural tradition and does not diminish the progress toward gender equality. One user pointed out, "It’s just an old tradition. It doesn’t imply submission."

The discussion also reignited after a previous video surfaced, where Naga’s father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, was seen holding Sobhita’s hair at a temple, another moment that received widespread criticism. Despite the online debate, Sobhita and Naga have continued to celebrate their union, enjoying their new life together as a married couple.

The couple had kept their relationship private until they went public with their engagement on August 8, 2024. Fans continue to follow their journey closely, celebrating their love while also engaging in larger conversations about traditions and modern-day values.

