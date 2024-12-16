Baby John actor Varun Dhawan OPENS up on fatherhood; responsibilities he takes for daughter Lara

Varun Dhawan, who became a father in June 2024, is embracing the joys and challenges of parenthood. Balancing his Bollywood career and his role as a dad to baby Lara, he shared heartfelt insights into fatherhood, his protective instincts, and how his priorities have shifted to focus on family

Varun Dhawan, who became a father in June 2024, is embracing the new responsibilities of parenthood. The actor and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter, Lara, earlier this year. Since then, Varun has been balancing his professional commitments with his role as a new dad. During a recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, he spoke about the joys and challenges of fatherhood.

Varun shared that he now faces double the admonishments at home, hinting at how both his wife and daughter have become the center of his world. He mentioned learning the basics of parenting, such as swaddling and burping his baby. Recalling some of his experiences, he admitted that his daughter’s cries at night sometimes leave him anxious. He also humorously noted that while he occasionally pretends to get up to soothe Lara, Natasha often beats him to it. Despite this, he acknowledged that the pull to comfort his child is something he can’t ignore.

In an earlier conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Varun delved deeper into the transformative impact of becoming a father. He explained how fatherhood had heightened his protective instincts and made him reevaluate his priorities. Reflecting on the emotional changes, he expressed admiration for mothers, describing their experience as something instinctively fierce, akin to a tigress protecting her cubs. He confessed that for fathers, there’s an overwhelming need to safeguard their daughters, admitting that he feels an intense protectiveness for Lara. He emphasized that he would go to great lengths to ensure her safety, joking that even the smallest harm to her would provoke a fierce reaction.

Varun also highlighted how his daughter has reshaped his outlook on life. While his work remains significant, his family now holds the top spot in his priorities. He acknowledged that, despite being involved in high-profile Bollywood projects, being present for his wife and daughter is his primary focus.

On the work front, Varun is gearing up for the release of Baby John, an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Theri, which originally featured Vijay in the lead role. The film revolves around a Deputy Commissioner of Police who makes life-altering decisions to protect his family. Directed by Kalees, the action-packed drama is set to hit the screens on December 25, 2024. The film features an ensemble cast, including Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanya Malhotra, and Rajpal Yadav, alongside Varun in pivotal roles.

