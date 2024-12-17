Centre identifies another fake university in Kerala, Delhi tops with 8; CHECK entire list

The Union government identified 21 fake universities in India, with 2 in Kerala and 8 in Delhi. The government has shut down 12 fake universities and lodged FIRs against several others since 2014.

New Delhi: The Union government has identified two fake universities currently operating in Kerala. Previously, only one institution from the state was listed; however, the updated list now includes two. The latest addition is the International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM) located in Kundamangalam.

Across the country, there are 21 fake universities in total. Delhi has the highest number, with eight such institutions. The Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, urged MPs active on social media to publish the list of fake universities to raise awareness.

To tackle the issue of fake universities, state governments have been instructed to take action against organizations that fraudulently present themselves as universities, award invalid degrees, or misuse the term "university" in their names.

Between 2014 and 2024, 12 fake universities were shut down, and FIRs were lodged against several such institutions. Additionally, show-cause or warning notices were issued to others for awarding invalid degrees.

The government has urged states and Union Territories to notify the central government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) about other unrecognized institutions operating in their jurisdictions.

The 21 fake universities across the nation as per the UGC are listed below:

Andhra Pradesh



1. Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002

Another Address: Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002

2. Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016



Delhi



3. All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036

4. Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi

5. United Nations University, Delhi

6. Vocational University, Delhi

7. ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi - 110 008

8. Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

9. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033

10. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085



Karnataka



11. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka



Kerala



12. St John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala

13. International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kunnamangalam Kozhikode, Kerala-673571



Maharashtra



14.Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra



Puducherry



15. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009



Uttar Pradesh



16. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh

17. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

18. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 227 105

19. Mahamaya Technical University, PO - Maharishi Nagar, Distt. Gb Nagar, Opp. Sec 110, Sector 110, Noida - 201304



West Bengal



20. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkatta

21. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpurkur, Kolkatta - 700063

