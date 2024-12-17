Vanuatu: 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Port Vila, damages US embassy; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu, on Tuesday morning, causing significant damage to several buildings, including one that houses foreign embassies.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), shaking the region at around 7:17 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The tremor was centered at Latitude 17.68 S and Longitude 168.03 E, near Vanuatu's volcanic island chain.

Footage shared on social media showed severe damage to a building hosting foreign diplomatic missions, including the embassies of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and New Zealand. Images showed shattered windows, collapsed concrete pillars, and structural damage, underscoring the quake's strength. However, initial reports indicated no injuries or deaths from the incident.

Vanuatu, located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, is prone to seismic activity due to its volcanic origin. The region has experienced multiple earthquakes and tsunamis in the past, and its vulnerability is exacerbated by its geographic and economic situation. The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has highlighted Vanuatu's susceptibility to both natural disasters and climate change, factors that limit the country's capacity to recover quickly.

This latest earthquake adds to the growing concern over the fragile infrastructure and preparedness of small island states like Vanuatu, which ranks as the most at-risk country globally on the UN's World Risk Index.

Dramatic videos of Vanuatu earthquake goes viral:

