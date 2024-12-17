Vanuatu: 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Port Vila, damages US embassy; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu, on Tuesday morning, causing significant damage to several buildings, including one that houses foreign embassies.

Vanuatu 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Port Vila, damages US embassy; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 10:13 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu, on Tuesday morning, causing significant damage to several buildings, including one that houses foreign embassies, but no immediate reports of casualties have been confirmed.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), shaking the region at around 7:17 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The tremor was centered at Latitude 17.68 S and Longitude 168.03 E, near Vanuatu's volcanic island chain.

Footage shared on social media showed severe damage to a building hosting foreign diplomatic missions, including the embassies of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and New Zealand. Images showed shattered windows, collapsed concrete pillars, and structural damage, underscoring the quake's strength. However, initial reports indicated no injuries or deaths from the incident.

Vanuatu, located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, is prone to seismic activity due to its volcanic origin. The region has experienced multiple earthquakes and tsunamis in the past, and its vulnerability is exacerbated by its geographic and economic situation. The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has highlighted Vanuatu's susceptibility to both natural disasters and climate change, factors that limit the country's capacity to recover quickly.

This latest earthquake adds to the growing concern over the fragile infrastructure and preparedness of small island states like Vanuatu, which ranks as the most at-risk country globally on the UN's World Risk Index.

Dramatic videos of Vanuatu earthquake goes viral:

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UK 12-year-old girl charged with manslaughter in connection with killing of India-origin man in Leicester snt

UK: 12-year-old girl charged with manslaughter in connection with killing of India-origin man in Leicester

Ex Pakistan minister lauds Nehru's granddaughter Priyanka for Palestine bag, says 'stood tall amidst pigmies' snt

Ex-Pakistan minister lauds Nehru's granddaughter Priyanka for Palestine bag, says 'stood tall amidst pigmies'

Wisconsin tragedy marks 202nd school shooting of 2024: Teen shooter identified, Biden urges Congress to act snt

Wisconsin tragedy marks 202nd school shooting of 2024: Teen shooter identified, Biden urges Congress to act

11 Indians found dead at restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri gcw

11 Indians found dead at restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri

Bizarre love triangle: Chinese mistress loses Rs 1.3 cr & boyfriend after his wife refuses divorce; here's how snt

Bizarre love triangle: Chinese mistress loses Rs 1.3 cr & boyfriend after his wife refuses divorce; here's how

Recent Stories

Sara Tendulkar at Brisban in blue dress; pics go viral RBA

Sara Tendulkar at Brisban in blue dress; pics go viral

Uttar Pradesh: After Sambhal, now 250-year-old Shiv temple, closed for 40 years, found in Varanasi (WATCH) snt

Uttar Pradesh: After Sambhal, now 250-year-old Shiv temple closed for 40 years found in Varanasi (WATCH)

Two arrested for dragging tribal man on road by car in Kerala's Wayanad dmn

Two arrested for dragging tribal man on road by car in Kerala's Wayanad

Want to kidnap you happily Gurugram resident shares uber drivers frightening text check full post here gcw

'Want to kidnap you happily': Gurugram resident shares Uber driver's frightening text | Check FULL post here

BREAKING Bomb threats target schools in south and north west Delhi, evacuations underway snt

BREAKING: Bomb threats target schools in south and north west Delhi, evacuations underway

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon