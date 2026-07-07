Lauren McQueen will lead the British psychological drama 'Crack'd', directed by Michael J Long. She plays Chloe, an actor whose life spirals into addiction and violence. The film is set in Liverpool and spearheads a new regional film movement.

Actor Lauren McQueen is set to lead the upcoming British psychological drama 'Crack'd', directed by Liverpool-based filmmaker Michael J Long, according to Variety. A first-look image from the film has also been unveiled as the project nears picture lock.

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Set and filmed in Liverpool, Crack'd stars McQueen as Chloe, a once-promising young actor whose reality begins to unravel as she becomes trapped in a cycle of addiction, violation and violence. The cast also includes Robbie O'Neill, known for Adolescence and Enola Holmes 3, and Jodie McNee, alongside a supporting ensemble of Liverpool-based talent.

Director on 'Scouse New Wave' Movement

Speaking about the project, Long said the film moves beyond conventional social realism. "Crack'd' shifts from gritty social realism into psychological fracture," he said, adding that he hopes the project will help usher in a new era of filmmaking from England's north-west.

Long described the film as the flagship project of a regional creative movement he is spearheading. "The performance-led feature serves as the flagship title for a new regional movement I am spearheading: 'The Scouse New Wave,'" he said. "Our mission is to champion raw, character-driven storytelling with a distinctly Northern, working-class perspective," he said, as per outlet.

Production and Release Details

'Crack'd' is executive produced by Marc Koebernick, Michael J. Long and AJ Jones, who also serves as producer and appears in the film. It is produced by Funk Films, run by Long and Tom Sidney, in association with Zope Studios. Paddy Rowan and Kayleigh Ann Coleman are also producers, while Bobby Schofield and Shaun Fagan serve as associate producers. Ben Molyneux-Chan is the film's director of photography, according to Variety.

The project marks Long's second feature after his debut film, Baby Brother, which premiered at the 2024 Oldenburg Film Festival and won the Hans Ohlms Award. Crack'd is targeting its international festival premiere in early 2027, according to Variety.