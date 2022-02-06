Lata Mangeshkar death: 2-day national mourning, Tricolour at half-mast, state funeral to be accorded

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the last rites of Lata Mangeshkar will be performed with full state honours.

Lata Mangeshkar, also known as the Indian Nightingale, passed away at 92 early on Sunday. She was hospitalised after contracting Covid-19 and was put on ventilator support. Her condition had deteriorated on Saturday.

The news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death has triggered a national outpouring of grief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over her death, saying the legendary singer has left “a void in our nation that cannot be filled”.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief at the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, said it has left him “heartbroken”.

Two-day national mourning will be observed in the memory of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who died on Sunday morning and as a mark of respect to the Bharat Ratna awardee, the National Flag will fly at half-mast for two days.

According to protocol, only the Indian flag is flown half-mast; all other flags remain at normal height. In the event of the death of the noted dignitaries, the national flag shall be half-masted at the places indicated against each on the day of the death of the dignitary.

The singer was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from Covid, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as ‘Nightingale of India’ for her melodious voice.

The Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

She has crooned for all the top actresses across generations in the Hindi film industry.

Lata Didi, as she is fondly known, is also a Bharat Ratna awardee, India's highest civilian honour. Her voice will echo in the hearts of citizens for years to come.

