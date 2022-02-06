  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India mourns loss of legendary singer; PM Modi leads country in paying tributes to Lata Mangeshkar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind led the country in paying homage to the legendary singer.

    India mourns loss of legendary singer; PM Modi, President Kovind lead country in paying tributes to Lata Mangeshkar-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 6, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Lovingly referred to as the ‘Nightingale of India’, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She was admitted to a city hospital in early January this year, after she tested positive for Covid-19 and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind led the country in paying homage to the legendary singer.

    “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

    President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable.”

    “I am extremely saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer. India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India & across the globe with her mellifluous & sublime voice for many decades,” Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted. 

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mourned the loss of the legendary singer and said, “Her golden voice is immortal.”

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers condolences after the passing away of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar. “It is not possible to put into words her contribution to the music world. Her death is a personal loss for me,” he tweeted. 

    Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said, “Like all countrymen, her music has been very dear to me. Whenever I get time, I definitely listen to songs sung by her. May God give strength to the family members.”

    Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, “Lata Mangeshkar is no more. Generations of Indians loved listening to her songs. They remain evergreen. She led a life dedicated to music. Condolences to her family and all lovers of music.”


     

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala govt revises guidelines for international travellers, alters COVID testing and quarantine rules-dnm

    Kerala govt revises guidelines for international travellers, alters COVID testing and quarantine rules

    Journalist killed in landmine blast reportedly planted by Maoists in Odisha's Kalahandi district-dnm

    Journalist killed in landmine blast reportedly planted by Maoists in Odisha’s Kalahandi district

    Kashmiris reject Pakistan's propaganda; tell Imran Khan not to export terror into J&K

    Kashmiris reject Pakistan's propaganda; tell Imran Khan not to export terror into J&K

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi presents Congress' youth manifesto to BJP worker, here's what happened next-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi presents Congress’ youth manifesto to BJP worker, here’s what happened next

    PM Modi unveils Statue of Equality in Hyderabad commemorating 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya-dnm

    PM Modi unveils ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad, says 'it will inspire youngsters'

    Recent Stories

    Lata Mangeshkar death: 2-day national mourning, Tricolour at half-mast, state funeral to be accorded-dnm

    Lata Mangeshkar death: 2-day national mourning, Tricolour at half-mast, state funeral to be accorded

    To test COVID positive, and show resilience, was exemplary - VVS Laxman after ICC India's U19 World Cup triumph-ayh

    To test COVID positive, and show resilience, was exemplary - VVS Laxman after India's U-19 World Cup triumph

    10 iconic songs of Lata Mangeshkar the Nightingale of India drb

    Lata Mangeshkar's 10 famous Hindi songs; fans should listen to it now

    A look at the glorious life of Lata Mangeshkar, the singing legend of India drb

    A look at the glorious life of Lata Mangeshkar, the singing legend of India

    Lata Mangeshkar's life in pics: PM Modi to Rekha and more, singer's good memories across her 60-year career RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar's life in pics: PM Modi to Rekha and more, singer's good memories across her 60-year career

    Recent Videos

    Explained Russia Vs US-NATO faceoff over Ukraine

    Explained: Russia Vs US-NATO faceoff over Ukraine

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast

    Video Icon
    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    Video Icon
    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year-ayh

    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce happiness subject in school syllabus-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Video Icon