India mourns loss of legendary singer; PM Modi leads country in paying tributes to Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind led the country in paying homage to the legendary singer.

Lovingly referred to as the ‘Nightingale of India’, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She was admitted to a city hospital in early January this year, after she tested positive for Covid-19 and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind led the country in paying homage to the legendary singer.

“I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable.”

“I am extremely saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer. India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India & across the globe with her mellifluous & sublime voice for many decades,” Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mourned the loss of the legendary singer and said, “Her golden voice is immortal.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers condolences after the passing away of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar. “It is not possible to put into words her contribution to the music world. Her death is a personal loss for me,” he tweeted.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said, “Like all countrymen, her music has been very dear to me. Whenever I get time, I definitely listen to songs sung by her. May God give strength to the family members.”

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, “Lata Mangeshkar is no more. Generations of Indians loved listening to her songs. They remain evergreen. She led a life dedicated to music. Condolences to her family and all lovers of music.”



