A look at the glorious life of Lata Mangeshkar, the singing legend of India

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at 8:12 AM at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Image: Getty Images

Lata Mangeshkar started her career in the year 1942. Her singing career spanned over seven decades, giving us some of the best and most melodious songs. The legendary singer had sung songs for over 1,000 Hindi films. She sang thousands of songs across multiple languages. Lata Mangeshkar was the elder ister of singers Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, and Meena Mangeshkar. She was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the year 1989 and Bharat Ratna in the year 2001.

Image: Getty Images

Early life and childhood: Lata Mangeshkar was born in a Maharashtrian Brahmin family in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on September 28, 1929. She was the eldest of the five children of Dinanatha Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar. Her father hailed from Mangeshi, a town in Goa, and had changed his surname from Haridkar to Mangeshkar.

Image: Getty Images

Lata Mangeshkar’s father was an accomplished classical singer and stage actor. It is said that Lata was initially named Hema, but her name was changed to Lata by her father. She was trained in classical singing by her father. At the young age of five, Lata acted in the musical plays of her father. Though her initial training in music was with her father, she was also trained by Amanat Khan, Pandit Tulsidas Sharma and Aman Ali Khan Saheb. Lata Mangeshkar’s father passed away when she was only 13 years old. Being the eldest in the family, financial responsibility came on Lata’s shoulders. ALSO READ: When Lata Mangeshkar was given a slow poison

Image: Getty Images

Career: She has had an illustrious career throughout her life. She was the most celebrated and successful female playback singer from the 1940s till the 1980s. Lata Mangeshkar had lent her voice for songs that featured actresses from Vaijayantimala to Preity Zinta and more. Although she was one of the most celebrated singers, she could not succeed as a music director in comparison to her singing career.

Image: Getty Images

Playback Singer: Vinayak Damodar Karnataki, a family friend of Lata Mangeshkar’s family was the one who helped her get work in the Marathi and Hindi cinemas. The initial years of her career were rocky for the young Lata, however, she went on to become the ‘Nightingale of India’. Lata Mangeshkar;’s debut song as a playback singer was ‘NaachuYaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari’. The song was for a Marathi film titled ‘Kiti Hasaal’ and was composed by Sadashivrao Nevrekar. However, even before the film’s release, the song was dropped. Therefore, the first song that was released of Lata Mangeshkar was ‘Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu’ in the 1943 film ‘Gajaabhaau’. Two years after this song, in 1945, is when Lata Mangeshkar moved to Bombay (now Mumbai).

Image: Getty Images

Other than Master Vinayak, music director Ghulam Haider had also mentored Lata Mangeshkar. It was under his guidance that Lata Mangeshkar was recognised for her song ‘Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora’ in the 1948 film ‘Majboor’. Her first turbulent hit song came with 1949’s film Mahal’s song ‘Ayega Anewala’ which feature Madhubala.

Image: Getty Images

Lata Mangeshkar worked with the best music directors of the industry including SD Burman, Naushad, Madan Mohan, Kalyanji-Anandji, Khayyam, Salil Chowdhury and Pandit Amarnath HusanLal Bhagat Ram, among others.

Image: Getty Images

When Lata Mangeshkar sang the famous patriotic song ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’, she moved dignitaries including Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears. ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 due to 'multiple organ failure'

Image: Getty Images

Awards and Honors: Lata Mangeshkar received several honours and awards for her illustrious career. She won the Padma Bhushan in 1969, Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989, Padma Vibhushan in 1999, Maharashtra Bhushan Award in 1997, NTR National Award in 1999, and ANR National Award (2009). She was also awarded India’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, in 2001. Lata Mangeshkar won three National Film Awards in the years 1972, 1974 and 1990. She won 12 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards in the years 1964, 1967-1973, 1975, 1981, 1983, 1985, 1987, and 1991. Other than this she also won the Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer in 1958, 1962, 1965, 1969, 1993 and 1994.

Image: Getty Images