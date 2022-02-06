Lata Mangeshkar: Iconic pairings of ‘Melody Queen’ with famous singers

At the age of 13, Lata Mangeshkar started her career in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. She recorded duets with Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Manna Dey, Mahendra Kapoor, and Mohammed Rafi in the 1960s.

Image: Getty Images

Lata Mangeshkar, the voice that seeped into South Asian consciousness and is loved in equal measure around the world, breathed her last on Saturday. Singer Lata Mangeshkar tested Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms and on 8 January, she was admitted to the ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai.

The legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in India. She has a sweet and captivating voice which is the main reason for her popularity.

Image: Getty Images

At the age of 13, Lata Mangeshkar started her career in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. She is considered one of the greatest singers of Indian cinema and received Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001.

She was the singing voice for a bevy of Bollywood leading ladies in her career spanning more than six decades. No doubt she had an unprecedented impact on Indian film music. Lata Mangeshkar pushed back the boundaries of music with her mind-boggling skills since 1942. She recorded duets with Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Manna Dey, Mahendra Kapoor, and Mohammed Rafi in the 1960s.

Lata Mangeshkar-Kishore Kumar: Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar are the two pillars of the Indian music industry. The songs sung by these legendary singers are still enjoyed by millions of fans around the world. Here are some of the best duets of Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar: ‘Gata Rahe Mera Dil’, ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’, ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’ and ‘Kora Kagaz Tha Ye Man Mera’.



Lata Mangeshkar-RD Burman: Various songs by Lata Mangeshkar were composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Rahul Dev Burman in the 1970s. Various hit songs are also sung by her with Rahul Dev Burman in the films including Amar Prem (1972), Caravan (1971), Kati Patang (1971), and Aandhi (1975). The two are noted for their songs with the lyricists Majrooh Sultanpuri, Anand Bakshi, and Gulzar.

Lata Mangeshkar-Mohammed Rafi: Rafi could effortlessly emote happiness, pain, sorrows, excitement and love through his voice. He is an icon in Indian film music. And Lata Mangeshkar- Mohammed Rafi duo would create magic when they came together. Some hits include ‘Paon Choo Lene Do’, ‘Woh Jab Yaad Aaye’, ‘Ek Shahenshah Ne Banwa Ke Haseen Taj Mahal’ and ‘Kitna Pyara Wada Hai’. Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar sang some of the most popular melodies of Hindi cinema together. Due to some differences, they were briefly not singing with each other. Rafi also contested the claim of Guinness Book of World Records that Lata had recorded the highest number of songs, that is, 25,000 songs. It is believed that music director Madan Mohan reconciled their partnership.

Lata Mangeshkar-Mukesh: Lata Mangeshkar and iconic singer Mukesh have given some of the amazing songs to the classic Hindi cinema such as – ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’, ‘O Mere Sanam’, ‘Humsafar Mere Humsafar’, ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein’, ‘Sawan Ka Mahina’, ‘Dil Ki Nazar Se’.



Lata Mangeshkar-Mahendra Kapoor: This duo has given us some major hits which people croon to this day. Their famous songs include ‘Mera Rang De Basanti Chola’, ‘Chhod Kar Tere Pyar Ka Daman’, ‘Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega’, ‘Pyar Zindagi Hai’, ‘Meri Galiyon Se Logon Ki Yari’, ‘Mausam Hai Baharon Ka’, and ‘Meri Sanson Ko Jo Mahka Rahi Hai’.