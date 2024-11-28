Chinese Self-Driving Firm Pony AI Grabs Retail Attention With Strong Nasdaq Debut

While its U.S. operations reportedly remain “limited in scope,” Pony AI aims to position itself as a leader in autonomous driving in China.

Pony AI Inc. ($PONY), a Chinese autonomous driving start-up, debuted on the Nasdaq on Wednesday with its American depositary shares climbing as much as 19%.

The company’s valuation has surpassed $5 billion, attracting significant retail attention and positioning it alongside established giants like Tesla ($TSLA) and Alphabet’s ($GOOGL) ($GOOG) Waymo.

The IPO and concurrent private placements raised $413.4 million for Pony AI, with the total potentially reaching $452 million if underwriters exercise their options to purchase additional shares.

Separately, a group of investors — including Uber Technologies Inc. ($UBER) — agreed to purchase $153.4 million worth of shares in a private placement, according to Bloomberg News.

Pony AI operates a fleet of 250 robotaxis and 190 robotrucks in China and is partnering with Toyota and GMTC to accelerate mass production of self-driving vehicles.

Its “Virtual Driver” technology integrates AI-trained software with hardware like GPS, optical cameras, radar, and lidar, distinguishing itself from the technology employed by competitors like Tesla and Waymo.

The company’s robotruck business is its largest revenue source, generating $27.5 million through September 2024. Robotaxis contributed $4.7 million, while the remainder came from technology licensing.

Pony AI reported a $93.9 million loss on $39.5 million in revenue for the first nine months of the year, an improvement from a $104.6 million loss on $21.3 million in revenue a year earlier.

Retail investors have shown keen interest, with Pony AI trending in the top 25 tickers on Stocktwits by midday Wednesday.

Pony AI enters a competitive landscape where Waymo completes 150,000 driverless taxi rides weekly in the U.S., and Tesla plans to launch its robotaxi service by late 2025.

Pony AI enters a competitive landscape where Waymo completes 150,000 driverless taxi rides weekly in the U.S., and Tesla plans to launch its robotaxi service by late 2025.

