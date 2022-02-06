Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 due to 'multiple organ failure'

India’s iconic and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Sunday morning. Mangeshkar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for Covid-19. According to reports, she passed away at 8:12 AM on Sunday.

Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition had once again deteriorated on Saturday after which was again put on a ventilator. Several celebrities and politicians had started visiting the hospital after news about her worsened condition broke on Saturday. She was visited by her younger sister Asha Bhosle on Saturday night. Actor Shraddha Kapoor had also visited the hospital late on Saturday night.

Early last month, Lata Mangeshkar had contracted Covid-19 after which she was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She had been undergoing treatment there for the last 29 days for Covid-19 as well as for pneumonia.

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar and her special relationship with her siblings

Recently, Lata Mangeshkar’s health had improved a little, after which she was put off from the ventilator but continued to be in the ICU. However, on Saturday, her condition worsened once again. On January 30, Maharashtra’ Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that he spoke with the doctors treating Mangeshkar who informed him that she had recovered from Covid-19. The 92-year-old singer was being looked after by a team of doctors led by Dr Pratit Samdani.

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar: Iconic pairings of ‘Melody Queen’ with famous singers

Dr Pratit Samdani confirmed the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s passing away. While speaking to the media, Dr Samdani said, “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar didi at 8:12 AM. She died of multiple organ failure more than 28 days of hospitalisation post her covid.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who had visited the Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning, had also tweeted about Lata Mangeshkar's death. Gadkari spoke to the media, calling her death a “huge loss to the country; an era has come to an end”. Before speaking to the media, Gadkari had tweeted confirming Mangeshkar’s death.