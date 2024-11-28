MINISO Stock Up Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Cheerful

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 on revenues of $631.04 million.

MINISO Stock Up Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Cheerful
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 1:00 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 1:00 AM IST

Shares of Chinese retailer MINISO Group Holdings Inc. ($MNSO) were up nearly 7% on Wednesday afternoon (1:40 pm ET) ahead of the company's third-quarter earnings and the holiday season, lifting retail sentiment.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 on revenues of $631.04 million. The company has missed EPS estimates twice out of the last four quarters. For the last quarter, its EPS stood at $0.26, missing estimates.

Retail sentiment has turned 'bullish' (72/100) from 'neutral' (50/100) a month ago. Message volumes have inched up to 'extremely high' from 'high.'

Screenshot 2024-11-28 at 12.09.02 AM.png

China-based MINISO is a seller of lifestyle and pop toy products. Its brands include the namesake brand of Miniso, and Top Toy.

"The year of 2024 marks the first year of our five-year strategic plan. I am pleased to see that in the past six months, all of our businesses have made firm progress in accordance with the five-year strategic plan and our performance has met the expectations at the beginning of the year," Guofu Ye, founder, chairman, and CEO of MINISO, said in a statement at the time of its last results.

Earlier this month, the company said it would host an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders on Jan. 17  for the purposes of seeking approval for its proposed acquisition of shares of Yonghui Superstores Co.

In September, a wholly-owned PRC subsidiary had entered into share purchase agreements with certain existing shareholders of Yonghui to buy an aggregate of 29.4% of the issued and outstanding shares of Yonghui, according to a company statement.

MINISO had more than 6,868 stores as of June 30, 2024.

MINISO stock is down 6% year-to-date. <
 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Arrowhead, Sarepta Stocks Rise Despite Price-Target Cuts Post $1B Licensing Deal: Retail Buzz Strong

Arrowhead, Sarepta Stocks Rise Despite Price-Target Cuts Post $1B Licensing Deal: Retail Buzz Strong

Super Micro Stock Bucks Broader Tech Weakness Wednesday, Thanks to 2 Catalysts: Retail Positions For Short-Squeeze

Super Micro Stock Bucks Broader Tech Weakness Wednesday, Thanks to 2 Catalysts: Retail Positions For Short-Squeeze

Chinese Self-Driving Firm Pony AI Grabs Retail Attention With Strong Nasdaq Debut

Chinese Self-Driving Firm Pony AI Grabs Retail Attention With Strong Nasdaq Debut

Guess Stock Slides On Earnings Miss As Wall Street, Retail Sentiment Sours

Guess Stock Slides On Earnings Miss As Wall Street, Retail Sentiment Sours

VCI Global Stock Triples After Conditional Award Of $24M Contract: Retail Chatter Shows Heightened Optimism

VCI Global Stock Triples After Conditional Award Of $24M Contract: Retail Chatter Shows Heightened Optimism

Recent Stories

Arrowhead, Sarepta Stocks Rise Despite Price-Target Cuts Post $1B Licensing Deal: Retail Buzz Strong

Arrowhead, Sarepta Stocks Rise Despite Price-Target Cuts Post $1B Licensing Deal: Retail Buzz Strong

Super Micro Stock Bucks Broader Tech Weakness Wednesday, Thanks to 2 Catalysts: Retail Positions For Short-Squeeze

Super Micro Stock Bucks Broader Tech Weakness Wednesday, Thanks to 2 Catalysts: Retail Positions For Short-Squeeze

Chinese Self-Driving Firm Pony AI Grabs Retail Attention With Strong Nasdaq Debut

Chinese Self-Driving Firm Pony AI Grabs Retail Attention With Strong Nasdaq Debut

Guess Stock Slides On Earnings Miss As Wall Street, Retail Sentiment Sours

Guess Stock Slides On Earnings Miss As Wall Street, Retail Sentiment Sours

VCI Global Stock Triples After Conditional Award Of $24M Contract: Retail Chatter Shows Heightened Optimism

VCI Global Stock Triples After Conditional Award Of $24M Contract: Retail Chatter Shows Heightened Optimism

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon