Dhanush files civil law suit against Nayanthara at Madras High Court; Read on

The ongoing dispute between South superstars Dhanush and Nayanthara has escalated, with the actor-producer filing a lawsuit against the actress following her public response on social media regarding her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. The Madras High Court has directed Nayanthara, also known as the Lady Superstar, to respond to the civil suit in the upcoming hearing.

According to a report in The Hindu, Dhanush’s production house, Wunderbar Films Private Limited, has not only filed the lawsuit against Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, but also against their production banner, Rowdy Pictures Private Limited. In addition, Dhanush’s legal team has sought permission to sue Netflix affiliates in India, Los Gatos Production Services India LPP, for their involvement in the matter.

The feud stems from the alleged unauthorized use of content from Dhanush's production, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, in the documentary. Dhanush has demanded ₹10 crores as compensation, asserting that the makers did not seek his permission to use the material. While Naanum Rowdy Dhaan plays a significant role in Nayanthara’s love story with Vignesh Shivan, the film’s production rights remain with Wunderbar Films.

In her public response, Nayanthara reportedly stated that most visuals in the documentary were captured on personal devices, with the exception of a brief three-second clip. She clarified that the team waited for two years for Dhanush to grant permission for using footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, given its relevance to the narrative. However, the lack of formal approval led to the current legal entanglement.

The Madras High Court has yet to receive a formal response from Nayanthara regarding the lawsuit. As the legal battle unfolds, all parties involved await the next steps in this high-profile dispute.

