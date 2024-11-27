Nora Fatehi brings Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar together for a special tie-up; Read on

T-Series has partnered with Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) to manage Nora Fatehi’s career, marking a significant step in her journey. DCA will handle her endorsements, digital presence, brand building, and films, aiming to expand her global footprint and elevate her status as an international icon

In a strategic development to enhance her career, T-Series artist Nora Fatehi will now be managed by Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). T-Series has outsourced her management representation to DCA, reflecting a move to align Nora's vision with broader industry goals. Under this arrangement, DCA will oversee her endorsements, digital presence, brand development, and film projects in partnership with T-Series. The collaboration signifies a joint effort to leverage mutual strengths, aiming to unlock Nora's full potential in the entertainment industry. By combining DCA's extensive resources with T-Series' creative direction, the initiative is set to foster groundbreaking collaborations and deliver exceptional entertainment experiences.

Producer Bhushan Kumar expressed his excitement about the extended partnership, noting that Nora Fatehi's talent, energy, and captivating performances have earned her international acclaim. He highlighted that T-Series and DCA are committed to supporting her artistic growth and expanding her global presence to elevate her career to greater heights.

Uday Singh Gauri, CEO of Dharma Cornerstone Agency, emphasized that the collaboration with T-Series to manage Nora Fatehi's career is an exciting opportunity. He acknowledged her remarkable journey and numerous achievements under the T-Series banner, reiterating a shared commitment to furthering her growth and ensuring her continued success on the global stage.

Nora Fatehi conveyed her enthusiasm about continuing her association with T-Series under DCA's management. She reflected on the opportunities provided by T-Series, which she credited as pivotal to her artistic evolution. She expressed optimism about the partnership with DCA, anticipating new milestones and memorable experiences for her fans worldwide.

