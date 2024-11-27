Actor Shiyas Kareem’s wedding turns into grand affair in presence of celebrities, pictures go viral (WATCH)

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shiyas Kareem recently married his long-time friend Dharfa in a grand ceremony.

Actor Shiyas Kareem's wedding turns into grand affair in presence of celebrities, pictures go viral (WATCH)
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 4:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

Malayalam Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Shiyas Kareem has been the center of attention on social media for the past three days, as his wedding celebrations took place in grand style. The festivities included a Mehendi night, Haldi ceremony, and the Nikah, marking the joyous occasion. The bride, Dharfa, is Shiyas's long-time friend.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TOXIC WED🐺 (@toxic_wed)

Dharfa, who works at Emirates NBD, was one of the prospective brides introduced to Shiyas after his exit from the Bigg Boss reality show. Initially, Shiyas had declined her proposal due to her being considered too young at the time as they shared 12-year age difference. However, their bond grew stronger over the years, and they eventually decided to marry.

The wedding, a grand affair, was attended by a host of film and television stars, family, and close friends, with many mini-screen celebrities in attendance. Interestingly, the wedding day also coincided with Dharfa's birthday, which made the celebration even more special. Shiyas took the opportunity to shower his bride with gold, flowers, precious gifts, and chocolates, making the day unforgettable.

Shiyas shared that Dharfa had been his pillar of support during some of the most challenging times in his life, which eventually led them to this decision to marry. Their union has been met with an outpouring of well-wishes from fans and friends alike, with numerous Bigg Boss stars also attending the wedding.

In the past year, Shiyas had been involved in several legal disputes and controversies. He had been previously engaged to another woman, but their engagement ended after he faced accusations of breach of marriage promise and harassment. Dharfa entered his life following these turbulent times and ended up marrying him.

Also Read: Mammootty, Mohanlal to Prithviraj: Top 10 highest-paid Malayalam actors

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nora Fatehi brings Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar together for a special tie-up; Read on ATG

Nora Fatehi brings Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar together for a special tie-up; Read on

Dhanush files civil law suit against Nayanthara at Madras High Court; Read on ATG

Dhanush files civil law suit against Nayanthara at Madras High Court; Read on

Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Engagement: Why Nagarjuna's son disables Instagram comments? Read on NTI

Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Engagement: Why Nagarjuna's son disables Instagram comments? Read on

Urvashi Rautela's cryptic post sparks fresh Rishabh Pant link-up rumors after India's win [WATCH] NTI

Urvashi Rautela’s cryptic post sparks fresh Rishabh Pant link-up rumors after India’s win [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang-Shrutika Arjun's friendship faces emotional fallout [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang-Shrutika Arjun's friendship faces emotional fallout [WATCH]

Recent Stories

994 hoax bomb threat calls reported by Indian Airlines in 2024; check details AJR

994 hoax bomb threat calls reported by Indian Airlines in 2024; check details

Kerala: Over 1000 govt employees found fraudulently receiving social welfare pension anr

Kerala: Over 1000 govt employees found fraudulently receiving social welfare pension

Nora Fatehi brings Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar together for a special tie-up; Read on ATG

Nora Fatehi brings Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar together for a special tie-up; Read on

Eknath Shinde signals support to Fadnavis as next Maharashtra CM, vows to abide by PM Modi's decision (WATCH) snt

Eknath Shinde signals support to Fadnavis as next Maharashtra CM, vows to abide by PM Modi's decision (WATCH)

Dhanush files civil law suit against Nayanthara at Madras High Court; Read on ATG

Dhanush files civil law suit against Nayanthara at Madras High Court; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon