Actor Shiyas Kareem’s wedding turns into grand affair in presence of celebrities, pictures go viral (WATCH)

Malayalam Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Shiyas Kareem has been the center of attention on social media for the past three days, as his wedding celebrations took place in grand style. The festivities included a Mehendi night, Haldi ceremony, and the Nikah, marking the joyous occasion. The bride, Dharfa, is Shiyas's long-time friend.

Dharfa, who works at Emirates NBD, was one of the prospective brides introduced to Shiyas after his exit from the Bigg Boss reality show. Initially, Shiyas had declined her proposal due to her being considered too young at the time as they shared 12-year age difference. However, their bond grew stronger over the years, and they eventually decided to marry.

The wedding, a grand affair, was attended by a host of film and television stars, family, and close friends, with many mini-screen celebrities in attendance. Interestingly, the wedding day also coincided with Dharfa's birthday, which made the celebration even more special. Shiyas took the opportunity to shower his bride with gold, flowers, precious gifts, and chocolates, making the day unforgettable.

Shiyas shared that Dharfa had been his pillar of support during some of the most challenging times in his life, which eventually led them to this decision to marry. Their union has been met with an outpouring of well-wishes from fans and friends alike, with numerous Bigg Boss stars also attending the wedding.

In the past year, Shiyas had been involved in several legal disputes and controversies. He had been previously engaged to another woman, but their engagement ended after he faced accusations of breach of marriage promise and harassment. Dharfa entered his life following these turbulent times and ended up marrying him.

