BREAKING: Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' submitted as India's official entry to Oscars 2025

'Laapataa Ladies' is India's official Oscar entry for 2025. The film is directed by Kiran Rao and co-produced by Aamir Khan. The film was released earlier this year and received a positive response. The cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. Laapataa Ladies' Oscar nomination comes just a few days after Kiran Rao revealed that attending the Oscars is her goal. Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' was picked from a list of 29 films, including ‘Animal’ and 'Aattam', by Jahnu Barua-led selection committee.

Kiran Rao's statement

Speaking to PTI last week, Kiran Rao said, "My dream would be realized if it went (to the Oscars). But there's a process, and I'm hoping that it (Laapataa Ladies) will be considered. I'm confident that the best film will be chosen, regardless of who it is. My deepest thanks go to Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios for their unwavering support and faith in this vision. It has been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate and talented team of professionals who shared my commitment to telling this story.​ I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, whose immense talent, dedication, and hard work made this film possible. This journey has been one of incredible collaboration and growth.

To the audience, your love and support mean the world to us, and it is your belief in this film that continues to inspire us as filmmakers to push creative boundaries. Thank you once again for this incredible honor. We look forward to taking this journey ahead with great enthusiasm."

'Laapataa Ladies' follows two young newlywed ladies who renew vows on a train voyage to their husbands' homes. The film premiered at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, 2023, and was released theatrically on March 1, 2024. The film received great reviews from critics and audiences, with appreciation for the story, writing, and cast performances.

This is Kiran Rao's second directorial endeavor, following Dhobi Ghat (2010). Aamir Khan, the film's co-producer, discovered Biplab Goswami's narrative Two Brides at a scriptwriting competition. The film was shot on location in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, namely in the villages of Bamuliya and Dhamankheda. Local villagers were cast as secondary characters, and the film was shot in real houses in the area.

