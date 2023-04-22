Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's movie has 6th highest opening day post COVID-19 pandemic

Khan Salman, One of the best first days at the box office, belongs to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie had the sixth-best opening weekend at the box office in the years following the pandemic. Salman Khan's first movie to release exclusively in theatres on Eid in four years made Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan remarkable.

According to a Box Office India report, the movie had the sixth-highest opening weekend at the box office in the post-pandemic era. On its first day, the film brought in 14 crores of rupees.

The highest-grossing movie since the pandemic remains Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathaan. The film set a new record by earning Rs. 55.72 crores in its debut weekend. Brahmastra (2020), starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, had the second-highest post-pandemic opening. On opening day, the movie brought in Rs. 30.37 crores. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had a worse opening day than Sooryavanshi, Drishyam 2, and even Ram Setu. They each made a profit of Rs. 26.11 crore, Rs. 14.92 crore, and Rs. 14.71 crore. It should be mentioned that Ram Setu and Sooryavanshi both had their debuts on holidays.

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, and Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan, failed to place in the top 10 on opening day. On the first day, they each made Rs. 11.58 crores and Rs. 10.29 crores. Salman's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received mixed reviews till now. The movie might perform better than on opening day or it might not. The outcome of the movie depends in large part on how it does over the weekend.

The opening day box office for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' was surpassed by Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor made Rs. 13.78 crores on its first day of release. The movie also benefited from being released on a holiday.

