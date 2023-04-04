Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra reveals how she cannot 'work' with people she does not 'like'

    The global icon and Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai and also started promotions of her much-awaited series Citadel. Read on to know more.

    First Published Apr 4, 2023

    Priyanka Chopra is a big name in the Hollywood industry today. The iconic Desi girl of Bollywood has established herself as one of the most talented stars in the global cinema platform, with years of hard work and dedication. The versatile actress, considered one of the finest performers in her league, never had an easy journey in her acting career.

    The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Currently, the actress is in Mumbai, where she came with her husband, Nick Jonas, to attend the NMACC launch event.

    At a recent press conference wherein Priyanka was promoting Citadel with co-star Richard Madden, Priyanka talked about how her conditions for choosing work projects have changed over time. While talking about many things, she revealed that the one thing that is non-negotiable for her is not working with people she does not like anymore. Opening up on the same, she shared, "I have to look up to the people I am working with or surrounded with. I must admire them and their work. It is something I have been doing for a long time." 

    She also added that she wants to be excited about going to work and become inspired. She also takes notes when she meets people she will be working with and, is non-negotiable for her.

    Priyanka also talked at length about the upcoming show Citadel. The highly anticipated series will release on Amazon Prime Video on 28 April. The spy series produced by the Russo Brothers and stars Priyanka Chopra and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden.

