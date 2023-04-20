Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Citadel: Priyanka Chopra talks about her 'sex scenes' with Richard Madden

    In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra opened up on how her co-star Richard Madden protected her constantly from steamy scenes in Citadel. Read on to know more.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra has revealed she and Richard Madden made a pact to ensure their Citadel sex scenes would look flattering on camera. Priyanka Chopra will make her OTT debut in the much-awaited actioner-thriller series Citadel created by the Russo brothers.

    The duo co-star in the Amazon Prime Video actioner-thriller series as spies who team up to tackle a global threat; While there are plenty of intense action scenes in the drama, there are also some sexy and steamy moments between the pair which took just as much planning.

    In an interview with a leading entertainment portal; opening up on how they prepared for the shoot, Priyanka said, "There are like 2,000 people in the room while we are shooting. We helped each other out. If I was uncomfortable with some unflattering camera angles, I would tell him, Put your hand there and cover me" and he would tell me, You put your hand here."

    Speaking about their bond during filming, Richard, 36, added, "I suppose we got to know each other through working together on the script, though these fight rehearsals we'd have to do together, and trying to kind of thread a narrative through this action and try and keep intricacies and subtleties of human beings amidst all of this spectacle that the show has. That just comes from lots of hard work."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    She added, "We like each other, so that makes it, really easy. It puts us in a place where when we are on the screen. We can create and have fun together. Priyanka added: 'We were both prep-oriented. We were both really particular and intentional. I was like, Thank God! It's so nice to work with someone who does that."

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 4:34 PM IST
