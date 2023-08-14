Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare safe from elimination after losing task to Aishwarya Sharma

On July 15, Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13' premiered with a bang. It began with 14 contestants undertaking action-packed stunts and pushing themselves to their limits. These celebrity contestants tested their mental and physical abilities. Needless to say, the most recent episodes of 'KKK 13' were packed with action. Shiv Thakare was safe even after losing a task against Aishwarya Sharma because it was a no-elimination week on the show. Shiv Thakare, who rose to popularity on Bigg Boss, was ousted from the show on the most recent episode of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. He was evicted after losing an assignment against Aishwarya Sharma. But there was a surprise in the end!

The competitors and host Rohit Shetty clashed this week on 'KKK 13'. In a series of tasks, they were all placed against him. Rohit Shetty also informed the candidates that if they outperformed him in the challenges, they would not be eliminated.Rohit received six stars on the challenges, while the other participants received five stars. Aishwarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare battled against each other in the elimination round. They were contained in a three-tiered box. They had to endure electric shocks in order to recover a key from a snake. While both Aishwarya and Shiv finished the challenge satisfactorily, the latter took longer. Shiv completed the job in 11 minutes and 46 seconds, while Aishwarya won in 10 minutes and 3 seconds.

As Shiv Thakare prepared to leave the programme, Rohit Shetty shocked everyone by declaring that there will be no eliminations this week. Shiv was thus secure! Everyone breathed a sigh of relief. Anjum Faikh's unexpected wildcard admission into the show also garnered headlines. Soundous Moufakir, Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sheezan Khan, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Anjum Faikh are the top ten candidates for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

