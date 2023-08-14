Arjun Kapoor hailed stepmom Sridevi in front of Janhvi, Karan Johar (THROWBACK)

Arjun Kapoor's heartfelt praise for his stepmother Sridevi in an interview resurfaces on her birth anniversary, reaffirming her enduring impact. Sridevi's legacy lives on as her daughters Janhvi and Khushi share nostalgic photos on social media. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Sridevi, though no longer with us, continues to hold a special place in her fans' hearts. Her stellar performances have left an indelible mark on the film industry. On her birth anniversary, daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi shared nostalgic pictures. An old video resurfaces, showing Arjun Kapoor praising his stepmother Sridevi, referring to her as a 'Legend'. Her enduring influence and the affection of her family highlight her lasting impact on Bollywood.

During their appearance on Koffee With Karan, Arjun and Janhvi discussed Sridevi. Arjun, who is also known for his role in "Kuttey," shared his thoughts about the late legendary actress during the show.

He said, “There were lesser expectations from me, I was not a star son, my father was a film producer but the reference point for Janhvi is very very different as her mother is a legend that defined a generation. People decided to work in this profession because of what she did." Coincidentally, both Arjun and Janhvi faced the loss of their mothers before stepping into the world of Bollywood. Arjun Kapoor, the son of Boney Kapoor from his first marriage, shares this poignant similarity with his half-sister Janhvi.

During that same interview, he also disclosed the reasons behind his decision to support his father and be there for his sister Janhvi and Khushi after the tragic passing of Sridevi. “A moment changes everything, I have been through that moment, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I and Anshula did everything was an impulse out of pure honesty because we knew that we would have needed somebody at that time. We couldn’t have that but that doesn’t mean Janhvi and Khushi shouldn’t. But at that point, it stemmed purely out of being a good son to my father because that is the first impulse. My mother would have wanted that. My mother would have wanted that. If she was alive, the first thing she should’ve said is, ‘Go be there’. Don’t hold any grudges; life is too short," Arjun said.

Sridevi's untimely demise occurred on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54, when she tragically drowned accidentally in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai. This shocking event deeply affected the entire film industry.

