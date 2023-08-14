Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt recalls first encounter with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of THIS film at age 11

    Alia Bhatt's film successes soar. Met Ranbir Kapoor during 'Black' audition, later confessing a crush. She revealed she was only 11 years old when she met her now-husband Ranbir Kapoor---by Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt has been experiencing a series of successes both commercially and critically in her career. From her roles in films like "Gangubai Kathiawad" and "Darlings" to "Brahmastra" and "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," she has managed to carve out a significant presence not only in Bollywood but also among international audiences with her latest Hollywood film "Heart Of Stone," featuring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Apart from her impressive acting career, Alia Bhatt also grabbed headlines when she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor the previous year. Subsequently, she became a devoted mother to her daughter, Raha.

    In a recent interaction, Alia Bhatt reminisced about her first meeting with Ranbir Kapoor, which goes back to the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "Black" in 2005. She had auditioned for the role of a young 'Rani Mukerji' in the film but didn't get the part. However, this audition was the first time she crossed paths with Ranbir Kapoor. Alia shared this detail with Netflix, revealing, "I was auditioning for a young Rani Mukerji. I didn't get it obviously because I am not in the film. But fun fact it was the first time I also met my now husband (Ranbir Kapoor)."

    In 2014, Alia Bhatt had discussed her initial encounter with Ranbir Kapoor during a conversation with writer Niranjan Iyengar. She confessed that she had a significant crush on Ranbir Kapoor and that she was only 11 years old at the time they met. Alia recalled, "Ranbir was assisting him at that time. I met Sonam (Kapoor) also but I don't remember that."

    Alia also recounted a peculiar incident during the audition for "Black." Sanjay Leela Bhansali had instructed her to rest her head on Ranbir's shoulders. Alia shared, "It was damn stupid. And Sanjay sir still tells me you were flirting with Ranbir even at that time. I didn't even know what flirting meant then."

    She also talked about how she fell for Ranbir Kapoor after watching the first frame of the movie "Saawariya." Reflecting on her famous statement "I Want To Marry Ranbir Kapoor" on the show "Koffee With Karan," Alia clarified, "It's like how one would say that they want to marry Angelina Jolie or somebody. You don't really do that. It's more hypothetical. It's all in your head. I said that as a fangirl and I still say that as a fangirl, but I am very honest about my love for him. It's very normal."

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter on November 6 of the same year at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. Alia shared the joyful news on her official Instagram handle, describing her daughter as "magical." Later, she revealed that they named their baby daughter 'Raha,' which has significant meanings in various languages. She explained, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings... And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!"

