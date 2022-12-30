Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF star Yash collaborates with Bengaluru Traffic Police; urges fans not to drink and drive on New Year

    Yash urges fans not to drink and drive and collaborates with Bengaluru Traffic Police on a road safety initiative ahead of the New Year- watch

    KGF star Yash collaborates with Bengaluru Traffic Police; urges fans not to drink and drive on New Year RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

    Yash, who shot to prominence with Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF series, recently cooperated with Bengaluru traffic police to raise awareness against drinking and to drive ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations. This road safety programme will undoubtedly succeed in an age when celebrities have such a large influence.

    In the video, Yash is seen folding his hands and advising the supporters to stay careful while celebrating. He is shown warning viewers not to drink and drive since it is risky. Sharing the one minute video in a tweet DSP Kala Krishnaswamy, wrote, “Don't drive drunk it's dangerous for you and others, have a happy new year and be safe.” Fans were quick to fill the comment section with thankful messages.

    Also Read: Will Kim Kardashian marry again? Mother of four, says she wants to have more kids

    This is not the first time the actor has worked with Bengaluru police on a similar project. His movies have been making the rounds on the internet since 2018.

    After becoming well-known as Rocky Bhai, the actor is frequently seen taking to social media to share gorgeous photos of his children Arya and Yatharv and his wife Radhika Pandit. For the uninitiated, he has 12.6 million Instagram followers. Fans eagerly look forward to his next post, which quickly becomes viral.

    Also Read: Anant Ambani gets engaged to Radhika Merchant at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple

    Yash was most recently seen in KGF Chapter 2 starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty. He has been with the franchise for almost five years. The films have been box office successes and have amassed a large fan base in India. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of Yash's next endeavour. According to rumours, the actor will work with Narthan on his next project.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTS V rings in first birthday without Jin hyung; Kolkata fans put LED Ad for Taehyung - WATCH

    BTS V rings in first birthday without Jin hyung; Kolkata fans put LED Ad for Taehyung - WATCH

    Pele Dies at 82 Sylvester Stallone to Vicky Kaushal celebs across the globe pay tribute to King of Football RBA

    Pele Dies at 82: Sylvester Stallone to Vicky Kaushal, celebs across the globe pay tribute to King of Football

    Tunisha Sharma death: Family insists investigation into 'Love Jihad' angle; says he taught Urdu to actress RBA

    Tunisha Sharma death: Family insists investigation into Love Jihad angle; says Sheezan taught Urdu to actress

    Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 100: Kangana Ranaut and more celebs offer condolences RBA

    Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 100: Kangana Ranaut and more celebs offer condolences

    Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant engagement Shah Rukh Salman Alia Ranbir and more at star-studded party RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant engagement: Shah Rukh-Salman to Alia- Ranbir and more at star-studded party

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone Fold with flexible OLED display likely to launch in 2025 Report gcw

    Apple's iPhone Fold with flexible OLED display likely to launch in 2025: Report

    BTS V rings in first birthday without Jin hyung; Kolkata fans put LED Ad for Taehyung - WATCH

    BTS V rings in first birthday without Jin hyung; Kolkata fans put LED Ad for Taehyung - WATCH

    football RIP Pele: Adeus, the King of the beautiful game, a titan of 20th century-ayh

    RIP Pele: Adeus, the King of beautiful game, a titan of 20th century

    Will Kim Kardashian marry again? Mother of four, says she wants to have more kids RBA

    Will Kim Kardashian marry again? Mother of four, says she wants to have more kids

    football RIP Pele: When the Brazilian all-time great was left enchanted in football capital of India-ayh

    RIP Pele: When the Brazilian all-time great was left enchanted in 'football capital' of India

    Recent Videos

    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Video Icon
    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon