KGF star Yash collaborates with Bengaluru Traffic Police; urges fans not to drink and drive on New Year

Yash urges fans not to drink and drive and collaborates with Bengaluru Traffic Police on a road safety initiative ahead of the New Year- watch

Yash, who shot to prominence with Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF series, recently cooperated with Bengaluru traffic police to raise awareness against drinking and to drive ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations. This road safety programme will undoubtedly succeed in an age when celebrities have such a large influence.

In the video, Yash is seen folding his hands and advising the supporters to stay careful while celebrating. He is shown warning viewers not to drink and drive since it is risky. Sharing the one minute video in a tweet DSP Kala Krishnaswamy, wrote, “Don't drive drunk it's dangerous for you and others, have a happy new year and be safe.” Fans were quick to fill the comment section with thankful messages.

This is not the first time the actor has worked with Bengaluru police on a similar project. His movies have been making the rounds on the internet since 2018.

After becoming well-known as Rocky Bhai, the actor is frequently seen taking to social media to share gorgeous photos of his children Arya and Yatharv and his wife Radhika Pandit. For the uninitiated, he has 12.6 million Instagram followers. Fans eagerly look forward to his next post, which quickly becomes viral.

Yash was most recently seen in KGF Chapter 2 starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty. He has been with the franchise for almost five years. The films have been box office successes and have amassed a large fan base in India. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of Yash's next endeavour. According to rumours, the actor will work with Narthan on his next project.