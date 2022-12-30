Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Kim Kardashian marry again? Mother of four, says she wants to have more kids

    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

    SKIMS owner Kim Kardashian wants to marry for the fourth time and has not ruled out having more children.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian wants to be married for the fourth time and hasn't ruled out having more children. The 42-year-old reality TV actress, who has been married three times, said she still hopes to discover true love but is content to remain single for the time being, according to femalefirst.co.uk.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim stated on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast Goop: "To be honest, I consider my most recent marriage to be my first true marriage. I'm not sure what happened in the first one. The second time, I felt like I desperately wanted to be married since all of my friends were there, and that's where I should have been. I refused to acknowledge that it was not where I was."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Now I feel like I will definitely take my time. I would be okay (with) a forever partnership as well. I'm taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years. I think I would definitely want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time. I'm on a good solo mission right now. I have either sisters or friends [who are] all in the same place, and that feels so good and fun."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim was previously married to director Damon Thomas from 2002 to 2004, and she divorced basketball player Kris Humphries in October 2011, after only 72 days of marriage.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim also claimed that she will "never say never" to having additional children but added: "I would have to have someone in my life for a long in order to make that decision".
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Gwyneth advised she freeze her eggs, to which Kim replied: "I believe embryos are the greatest option. As a result, whatever is meant to be will be."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Taking to Instagram, the American socialite Kim shared several pictures with her kids North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans and friends took to the comment section to express their appreciation for the post with heart and smile emojis.

