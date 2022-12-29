Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Ambani gets engaged to Radhika Merchant at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple

    It is an exciting time for the Mukesh Ambani family. Their son Anant Ambani is ready to start his new life. The Reliance scion Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, has got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant today.

    Anant Ambani gets engaged to Radhika Merchant at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    After the long wait, it is celebration time at the Ambani residence as the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Radhika Merchant. Anant and Radhika look adorable as they couldn’t stop smiling while looking at each other.

    On December 29, 2022, the best friend of Radhika Merchant, Orhan Awataramani, took to his IG stories and posted an adorable picture of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from the engagement ceremony. The duo got engaged at the darbar of Lord Shrinathji at Nathdwara. 

    ALSO READ: Minutes before Tunisha's death, the 'Ali Baba' cast was discussing lunch order

    In the picture shared by Orhan, Anant and Radhika looked like a match made in heaven as they smiled while looking into each other’s eyes. On top of the picture, Orhan penned, “Congratulations”, followed by a ring emoticon. It was in 2018 when Radhika Merchant came into the spotlight for her performance with Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta during Akash's engagement ceremony with Shloka Mehta. And since that moment, we have seen that Radhika is present at every event of the Ambani family. 

    Even we love her bond with every member of the Ambani family. At that moment, global icon Shah Rukh Khan took the opportunity and endlessly teased Anant Ambani about Radhika on the stage during Akash Ambani and Shloka engagement bash, and the rumors got confirmed. For the uninitiated ones, Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare. After completing her graduate degree from New York University in Politics and Economics. Radhika came to India and worked as a Sales Executive at Isprava in 2017.

    ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma suicide: Urfi Javed posts her perspective on Instagram

    Anant Ambani is Mukesh and Nita's younger son. Anant and Radhika have been in a relationship for the past few years. They both dated each other for some time before deciding to get engaged and married. The joyous occasion happened today at Srinathji in Nathdwara. For those unaware, Anant has always been a spiritual and proud Hindu. He is an ardent animal lover and also a dedicated philanthropist.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2022, 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Minutes before Tunisha's death, the 'Ali Baba' cast was discussing lunch order vma

    Minutes before Tunisha's death, the 'Ali Baba' cast was discussing lunch order

    Sushant Singh Singh's heartbroken video before his death grabs attention; blame it on Rhea for his condition RBA

    Sushant Singh Singh's heartbroken video before his death grabs attention; blame it on Rhea for his condition

    Tunisha Sharma suicide: Urfi Javed posts her perspective on Instagram vma

    Tunisha Sharma suicide: Urfi Javed posts her perspective on Instagram

    CBFC asks SRK Deepika starrer 'Pathaan' makers to make 'changes' in songs vma

    CBFC 'guides' SRK-Deepika starrer 'Pathaan' makers to make 'changes' in songs

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wild vacation pictures go viral; couple chilling at Rajasthan desert RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wild vacation pictures go viral; couple chilling at Rajasthan desert

    Recent Stories

    Australia vs South Africa, AUS vs SA 2022-23: David Warner - Committed to playing ICC World Cup 2023; ready to quit if team management asks to-ayh

    David Warner: 'Committed to playing ICC World Cup 2023; ready to quit if team management asks to'

    16397 people died in 2021 due to not wearing seat belts: MoRTH report - adt

    16,397 people died in 2021 due to not wearing seat belts: MoRTH report

    football Cody Gakpo completes Liverpool move from PSV; reveals how Virgil van Dijk influenced him to join The Reds-ayh

    Cody Gakpo completes Liverpool move from PSV; reveals how Virgil van Dijk influenced him to join The Reds

    Minutes before Tunisha's death, the 'Ali Baba' cast was discussing lunch order vma

    Minutes before Tunisha's death, the 'Ali Baba' cast was discussing lunch order

    CBI court sends Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot to judicial custody till January 10 AJR

    CBI court sends Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot to judicial custody till January 10

    Recent Videos

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Video Icon
    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon