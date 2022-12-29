Anant Ambani gets engaged to Radhika Merchant at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple

It is an exciting time for the Mukesh Ambani family. Their son Anant Ambani is ready to start his new life. The Reliance scion Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, has got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant today.

After the long wait, it is celebration time at the Ambani residence as the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Radhika Merchant. Anant and Radhika look adorable as they couldn’t stop smiling while looking at each other.

On December 29, 2022, the best friend of Radhika Merchant, Orhan Awataramani, took to his IG stories and posted an adorable picture of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from the engagement ceremony. The duo got engaged at the darbar of Lord Shrinathji at Nathdwara.

In the picture shared by Orhan, Anant and Radhika looked like a match made in heaven as they smiled while looking into each other’s eyes. On top of the picture, Orhan penned, “Congratulations”, followed by a ring emoticon. It was in 2018 when Radhika Merchant came into the spotlight for her performance with Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta during Akash's engagement ceremony with Shloka Mehta. And since that moment, we have seen that Radhika is present at every event of the Ambani family.

Even we love her bond with every member of the Ambani family. At that moment, global icon Shah Rukh Khan took the opportunity and endlessly teased Anant Ambani about Radhika on the stage during Akash Ambani and Shloka engagement bash, and the rumors got confirmed. For the uninitiated ones, Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare. After completing her graduate degree from New York University in Politics and Economics. Radhika came to India and worked as a Sales Executive at Isprava in 2017.

Anant Ambani is Mukesh and Nita's younger son. Anant and Radhika have been in a relationship for the past few years. They both dated each other for some time before deciding to get engaged and married. The joyous occasion happened today at Srinathji in Nathdwara. For those unaware, Anant has always been a spiritual and proud Hindu. He is an ardent animal lover and also a dedicated philanthropist.