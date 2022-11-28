Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif, Nykaa's founder Falguni Nayar attend wedding in Jodhpur; pictures go viral

    Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a greyish-silver saree as she attends a wedding in Jodhpur. She posed for a picture with fashion designer Pankaj Johar. 
     

    Katrina Kaif, Nykaa's founder Falguni Nayar attend wedding in Jodhpur; pictures go viral
    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 8:15 AM IST

    One of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses is Katrina Kaif. She has spent 19 years working in the film industry and has established a devoted following all throughout the nation. Being of British descent, assimilating oneself into Indian customs and traditions felt like an unattainable goal.

    But she overcame all obstacles and became well-known for her parts in hit movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, to mention a few.

    Katrina Kaif was spotted on Sunday in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, attending a wedding event. In the image, Katrina Kaif is wearing a silvery-grey saree and little makeup. She posed for a photo with Pankaj Johar, a fashion designer.

    Taking to Twitter, Johar wrote, “Glimpses of the unforgettable and mesmerizing wedding of #Anchit at #Jodhpur ..#Nykaa #FalguniNayyar #KatrinaKaif #MumbaiMetro”

    Earlier on Sunday, Katrina Kaif was spotted at Mumbai airport. Before walking through the terminal gate, Katrina also waved to the cameras. Katrina chose a pink and red kurta dress and silver juttis for her journey. She had her hair pulled back into a ponytail and added black sunglasses. The actress chose to go makeup-free.

    Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "The way she carries herself... the superstar aura." Another comment read, "What a beauty." A fan also commented, "The way everyone is watching is her…" One person wrote, "Simply gorgeous." 

    A fan also said, "Sanskari (well-cultured) bahu." A comment also read, "She makes us believe that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication." Wrote another fan, “Simple, elegant, classy and beautiful... that's why she is the superstar.” A comment also read, “Look how she is glowing.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    She is now filming for Tiger 3, where she will share the major role with Salman Khan. She will afterwards appear in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, which stars renowned South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi in the title role. Kaif's most recent appearance was in the 2014 movie Phone Bhoot. We anticipate seeing her shortly in theatres.


     

