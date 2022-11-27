Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu opt for traditional Ayurveda treatment to cure Myositis? Read this

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu Myositis treatment: According to reports, the actress has been undergoing rejuvenation and immunity-boosting therapy. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed publicly that she had a myositis diagnosis earlier this year. According to recent rumours, the Yashoda actress has chosen Ayurveda to treat her auto-immune condition. According to reports, Samantha is now in Hyderabad and has contacted a traditional Ayurveda expert. According to the news portal, the actress allegedly underwent rejuvenation and immunity-boosting treatment. However, this has not yet received any formal confirmation.

    This comes a few days after it was reported that Samantha was hospitalised. According to the reports, the actress's condition deteriorated so she needed to be brought to the hospital. Her spokeswoman then denied all of these claims and made it clear that Samantha was not hospitalised but rather recuperating at home.

    Also Read: RIP Vikram Gokhale: Bollywood stars, politicians pay tributes to the late veteran actor

    Oo Antava Girl shocked her followers in October of this year when she disclosed that she had been diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune disease. Back then, she shared a picture of herself from the hospital and wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I slowly realise that we don’t always need to put up a strong front."

    Also Read: Cirkus: Ranveer Singh shares new quirky posters of Rohit Shetty film; Check out

    “Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days… physically and emotionally… and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow, that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you," she added.

    Samantha will star in a Bollywood film that Taapsee Pannu will produce, the actress said in an interview with Pinkvilla in July of this year. She and Dev Mohan will soon be seen in Shaakuntalam. She also has Kushi, a film starring Vijay Deverakonda, in the works. Samantha has lately been spotted in Yashoda, where she works.
     

