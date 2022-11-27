Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: Actress' latest post leaves fans excited

Today (Nov 27) afternoon when she posted an announcement video, Kiara Advani dropped hints about her wedding to followers. The actress's caption added extra fuel to her wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra.

Rumours about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding have been in the news for a while. Kiara's most recent social media post has left fans speculating if she would soon reveal her wedding date, even though the two stars have not yet confirmed anything. The Govinda Naam Mera actress posted a video on her Instagram account on Sunday, showing off her million-dollar smile while blushing.

However, the caption of her post caught everyone's attention, which read, “Can’t keep it a secret for long! Announcing soon… stay tuned… 2nd December".

Fans began to wonder if Kiara was teasing the announcement of her wedding to Sidharth Malhotra by doing this. Social media users also speculated that Kiara's pre-wedding photo shoot may have been the source of the video she dropped. “Looks like pre-wedding," one of the fans wrote. “Shadi krne wale h Siddarth k sath I know," another person shared. “I guess it’s wedding announcement," a third comment read. Another social media user wrote, “Siddharth sir or Kiara Mam ki Engagement hogi ❤️❤️😍 May be." Check out Kiara Advani’s post here:

According to news reports, the duo has been scouting wedding locations and contacted one of Chandigarh's luxurious properties - The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa and Resorts, the same location where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married.

Before this, it was also reported that both Sidharth and Kiara are planning a star-studded reception in Mumbai. Several media reports also suggest that Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding will be a close-knit affair between their family members and friends and no Bollywood celebrity will be invited. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra most recently appeared alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn in Thank God. His next appearance will be in the online series Mission Majnu by Yodha and Rohit Shetty.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar are getting ready for the release of Govinda Naam Mera. Additionally, she is now working on RC15 and Satyaprem Ki Kahani.

