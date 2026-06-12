Bollywood is buzzing with rumours that Katrina Kaif might make her big-screen comeback with 'Chandni Bar 2'. She was last seen in 2023's Tiger 3. But is there any official word yet?

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has been missing from the big screen for a while, and there's a lot of talk about her return. Now, fresh reports suggest that Katrina might be making her comeback with the much-awaited film, Chandni Bar 2. According to sources, the actress is in talks to join the project. However, neither the makers nor the actors have made any official announcement yet. Katrina was last seen in the 2023 film 'Tiger 3'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Talks of Katrina Kaif joining Chandni Bar 2

According to media reports, Chandni Bar 2 is being directed by Ajay Bahl. It's said that the film will try to recreate the same gritty world that made the original 'Chandni Bar' a classic almost two decades ago. The makers haven't shared many details about the story, but reports suggest the sequel will once again focus on a red-light area and its links to the crime world.

Tabu might also be part of the film

Reports also claim that actress Tabu could be a part of this project. Tabu played the lead role in the original 'Chandni Bar', which was released in 2001. The mention of her name has got the audience even more excited. If both Katrina and Tabu are seen together in this film, it could be one of the most talked-about casting decisions in Bollywood.

No official announcement so far

For now, nothing about the film has been officially confirmed. Despite this, the buzz around this potential casting is growing on social media and within the film industry. Movie lovers are curious to know if Katrina Kaif will actually be a part of this project and what her role will be.

The special place of 'Chandni Bar' in Bollywood

Released in 2001, 'Chandni Bar' is one of Bollywood's most acclaimed films. It was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The story was based on the life of a bar dancer who struggles to make her way through a world filled with poverty, crime, and violence. The film grabbed the attention of both audiences and critics.

Tabu's performance was highly praised

Tabu played the main character in 'Chandni Bar', and her acting is still considered one of the best performances of her career. The film received a positive response from critics and at the box office. That's why it is still counted among films known for realistic and impactful storytelling.

The controversy around 'Chandni Bar 2'

The journey of 'Chandni Bar 2' hasn't been entirely smooth. Last year, a controversy erupted over the film's title. Director Madhur Bhandarkar had objected to producer Sandeep Singh and director Ajay Bahl using the 'Chandni Bar' name. The matter even reached the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA).

What did the producers say?

During the dispute, the producers said that they had legally acquired the rights from the original filmmakers and had every right to go ahead with the project. This led to a lot of legal and industry-level discussions.

Excitement is building up for the film

Right now, there are many unanswered questions about 'Chandni Bar 2'. Everyone is waiting for official information about the film's star cast, story, and release. However, one thing is clear: if Katrina Kaif signs this film, it could become one of the most-hyped casting decisions in Bollywood. It would also be seen as a major comeback for her career.