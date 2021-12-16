Kareena Kapoor Khan receives a gift from Rhea Kapoor, check out

Kareena Kapoor Khan has contracted coronavirus. To cheer her mood Rhea Kapoor sent her a special gift. Check out the same right here. Rhea had worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding.

It was last week when Kareena Kapoor Khan had tested COVID-19 positive and had posted about the same on her Instagram story. The actress had taken all the necessary precautions and had even isolated herself. As of now, the actress is at home recovering from COVID-19. To cheer her mood, Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor and her mom Sunita Kapoor sent lots of love for the actress.

The Tashan diva posted a glimpse of the goodies she had received on her Instagram stories. The mom and daughter had sent Bebo Swiss treats. They know that she is a foodie. "Always cheering me up. @rheakapoor Diving right in.... @kapoorsunita", Kareena wrote while posting photos of the treat she received. Both Sunita and Rhea had reposted Bebo's story. It is a known fact that post-Rhea and Kareena came together for Veere Di Wedding, they had developed a good equation, and since that time, they have been showing love for one another on many occasions.

When Kareena had contracted COVID-19 she had written a post on Instagram that read, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.” Her best friend Amrita Arora also tested COVID-19 positive; the duo had partied together recently. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test Covid-19 positive; BMC says both 'violated norms, attended several parties'

It was not just Kareena and Amrita, but even Maheep Kapoor had tested COVID-19 positive. Her actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor had told to indianexpress.com, that she had been Covid positive with mild symptoms and had self-isolated hers. Also read: After Kareena Kapoor, Amrita 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' stars Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan test COVID +