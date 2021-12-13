Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test Covid-19 positive; BMC says both 'violated norms, attended several parties'

The two Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora's sister, Amrita Arora have contracted the virus. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has asked everyone who came in touch with the two, to undergo Covid-19 tests.

The latest celebrities who have come under the grip of the novel coronavirus are Bollywood’s actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her friend, actor Amrita Arora. The two girlfriends have been tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had confirmed the Covid-19 reports of the two actors on Monday. According to media reports, the civic body officials said that both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora had flouted the Covid-19 norms, adding that they have in fact, attended several parties.

Based on their health reports, the civic body officials have ordered all those people who came in contact with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, in the last few days, to undergo Covid-19 tests. While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has confirmed that the two actors have contracted the virus, there has been no official word by either of the Bollywood ladies on their medical reports.

Early last week, Kareena Kapoor Khan had attended a dinner party at filmmaker and friend Rhea Kapoor’s residence. The party was kept for all girlfriends of Rhea Kapoor including Kareena’s elder sister Karishma Kapoor, Amrita’s sister Malaika Arora, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and Naina Sawhney. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also spotted the next day with Malaika Arora once again when the latter had come to visit Saif Ali Khan’s wife at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Recently, South actor Kamal Haasan recovered from the virus after he was hospitalised. The actor had tested positive after he returned from the United States of America and had shown mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, India has a total of 91,456 active cases of Covid-19 on Monday (till the time of filing this report), as per the data shown on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website. The official figures also state the total deaths so far stand at 4,75,636 while 1,33,17,84,462 people have been vaccinated to date.

