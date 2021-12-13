  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test Covid-19 positive; BMC says both 'violated norms, attended several parties'

    The two Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora's sister, Amrita Arora have contracted the virus. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has asked everyone who came in touch with the two, to undergo Covid-19 tests.

    Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test Covid-19 positive; BMC says both 'violated norms, attended several parties' drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 6:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The latest celebrities who have come under the grip of the novel coronavirus are Bollywood’s actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her friend, actor Amrita Arora. The two girlfriends have been tested positive for the deadly virus.

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had confirmed the Covid-19 reports of the two actors on Monday. According to media reports, the civic body officials said that both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora had flouted the Covid-19 norms, adding that they have in fact, attended several parties.

    Based on their health reports, the civic body officials have ordered all those people who came in contact with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, in the last few days, to undergo Covid-19 tests. While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has confirmed that the two actors have contracted the virus, there has been no official word by either of the Bollywood ladies on their medical reports.

    Early last week, Kareena Kapoor Khan had attended a dinner party at filmmaker and friend Rhea Kapoor’s residence. The party was kept for all girlfriends of Rhea Kapoor including Kareena’s elder sister Karishma Kapoor, Amrita’s sister Malaika Arora, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and Naina Sawhney. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also spotted the next day with Malaika Arora once again when the latter had come to visit Saif Ali Khan’s wife at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, enjoy girls' night at Rhea Kapoor's dinner party

    Recently, South actor Kamal Haasan recovered from the virus after he was hospitalised. The actor had tested positive after he returned from the United States of America and had shown mild symptoms.

    Meanwhile, India has a total of 91,456 active cases of Covid-19 on Monday (till the time of filing this report), as per the data shown on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website. The official figures also state the total deaths so far stand at 4,75,636 while 1,33,17,84,462 people have been vaccinated to date.

    ALSO READ: First case of Omicron Covid-19 variant detected in Andhra Pradesh

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2021, 6:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's wedding: Check out bride's huge diamond solitaire ring (Inside Pictures) RCB

    Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's wedding: Check out bride's huge diamond solitaire ring (Inside Pictures)

    Sanya Malhotra-Fatima Sana Shaikh to be seen in Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur , read details SCJ

    Sanya Malhotra-Fatima Sana Shaikh to be seen in Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur , read details

    Harnaaz Sandhu says Chak de phatte India after winning Miss Universe 2021 crown Watch viral clip gcw

    'Chak de phatte, India': Harnaaz Sandhu after winning Miss Universe 2021 crown; Watch viral clip

    Happy birthday Taylor Swift: 5 songs of singer that talk about relationships SCJ

    Happy birthday Taylor Swift: 5 songs of singer that talk about relationships

    Alia Bhatt recreates Kareena Kapoor iconic Poo scene, starring Ranveer Singh Ibrahim Ali Khan watch drb

    Alia Bhatt recreates Kareena Kapoor’s iconic ‘Poo’ scene, starring Ranveer Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan; watch

    Recent Stories

    Not an abuse, it means 'stupid', says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after FIR in Delhi

    'Ch*****' is not an abuse, it means 'stupid', says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after FIR in Delhi

    Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's wedding: Check out bride's huge diamond solitaire ring (Inside Pictures) RCB

    Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's wedding: Check out bride's huge diamond solitaire ring (Inside Pictures)

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Quinton de Kock likely to miss 2nd, 3rd Test due to paternity leave-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Quinton de Kock likely to miss 2nd, 3rd Test due to paternity leave

    United Kingdom reports first death from Omicron variant of COVID Boris Johnson confirms gcw

    United Kingdom reports first death from Omicron variant of COVID-19, Boris Johnson confirms

    Australian opener David Warner rewarded for stellar T20 World Cup show named ICC Mens Player of the Month

    Australian opener David Warner rewarded for stellar T20 World Cup show; named ICC Men's Player of the Month

    Recent Videos

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon
    Formula One Abu Dhabi GP From F1 driver Jos Verstappen's son to 2021 champion look back at max verstappen journey

    From F1 driver’s son to 2021 Champion: Here’s a look back at Max Verstappen’s journey

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after KBFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 26): SC East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 27): East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon