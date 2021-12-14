  • Facebook
    After Kareena Kapoor, Amrita 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' stars Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan test COVID +

    Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, who were last seen in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives have tested positive for coronavirus; read details

    After Kareena Kapoor, Amrita 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' stars Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan test COVID positive
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 12:34 AM IST
    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have contracted the COVID 19 virus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had confirmed the Covid-19 reports of the two actors and have reportedly sealed the building where they are staying. It is said that both actresses had violated COVID norms and attended many parties in Mumbai. 

    Not just that, BMC has ordered people who came in contact with Kareena and Amrita to undergo RT-PCR tests. Now, according to the latest news, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan have tested positive.

    According to a report, Maheep is Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms of cold and fever and is presently isolated. Also, she informed all she was in contact with to get tested for Covid-19. However, there is no information from either Maheep or Seema.

    Early last week, Kareena attended a dinner party at filmmaker and friend Rhea Kapoor’s home in Mumbai with many other celebrities like Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Naina Sawhney Karishma Kapoor etc. Kareena Kapoor was also seen with Malaika chilling out at their friend's place the next day.

    A few days ago, Kamal Haasan recovered from Covid 19 after he was hospitalised, it was said that the actor was tested positive after he returned from the United States of America and had shown mild symptoms.

    Currently, according to reports, India has a total of 91,456 active cases of Covid-19, and the official figures also state the total deaths so far stand at 4,75,636 while 1,33,17,84,462 people have been vaccinated to date.

     

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 12:34 AM IST
