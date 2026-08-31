Director Meghna Gulzar discusses her upcoming thriller 'Daayra', starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, centred on juvenile crime and inspired by real events, is described as a journey between justice, crime, right, and wrong.

Director Meghna Gulzar opened up about her upcoming movie 'Daayra', saying that the movie is a journey between justice and crime. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, Daayra is billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller centred on a juvenile crime. The story follows a cop's encounter with the accused, leading to the formation of an investigative team headed by Kareena's character.

While talking to ANI, Meghna Gulzar calls Daayra a journey of "right, wrong and truth." Inspired by the real incidents, the director claims that she has not distorted any facts during the making of the film.

A Journey of Right, Wrong and Truth

"There is an aspect of justice and crime, but it's not just about justice and crime. It is about the journey between them. The journey of right, wrong and truth. It is about how we travel between these three things. I only use facts. I do make it cinematic, but I never distort the facts. Otherwise, it does not remain real. So, it is a big responsibility to show the facts as they are. I try to fulfil that responsibility," said Meghna Gulzar.

On Working with Kareena and Prithviraj

Meghna Gulzar also shared her work experience with Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran, praising their commitment and dedication to the story. "I am fortunate to have two prominent actors from two important film industries in this movie. It is my good fortune. As actors, both of them are very experienced. I cannot even describe their talent. The way they have brought their art to life in these two characters is very important for the movie. Prithviraj is known for her powerful performances in South cinema. Kareena has been working in Hindi cinema for the past 25 years," said Meghna Gulzar.

She added, "Both the actors trusted me completely. They trusted me. It was very encouraging. They understood the story completely. They knew what the film was trying to say. They knew their character very well. They knew their motivations and psyche. They were able to digest it."

Daayra Plot Details

Daayra unfolds in the "aftermath of a crime that grips the nation, sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion. As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong," read a press note.

'Daayra' is slated to release in cinemas on September 18, 2026. (ANI)