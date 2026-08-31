The makers of 'Haiwaan' have unveiled the song 'Rangiyara', featuring Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the psycho-thriller marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on screen after 18 years and will release on September 11.

'Haiwaan' Makers Release New Song 'Rangiyara'

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer thriller 'Haiwaan' have unveiled their latest song, 'Rangiyara'. Composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Yatindra Mishra and Thomson Andrews, the song features vocals by Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh and Romy.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of open waters, 'Rangiyara' introduces Saif Ali Khan's character as he journeys back home by boat. The striking visual setting, coupled with the track's infectious rhythm, adds a distinct energy to the otherwise dark and atmospheric world established by the film's trailer, as per a press release.

About the Film 'Haiwaan'

The official trailer of 'Haiwaan', starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, was released recently, offering audiences their first extended look at the film's dark psychological conflict and the intense face-off between the two actors.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the psycho-thriller marks Akshay and Saif's reunion on screen after 18 years. The trailer establishes an eerie, shadow-heavy world built around a dangerous cat-and-mouse game between a psychopath and a visually impaired man. With its neo-noir visual style, high psychological tension and atmospheric score, the footage sets up a suspense-driven theatrical thriller.

Production and Release Details

The film is backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The film's background score is by Ronnie Raphael.

The film releases in cinemas worldwide on September 11, with music on Zee Music Company. (ANI)