'Kanguva': Suriya's film receives 'A' certificate due to violent content

Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film revolves around a story set across two periods: one in 1700 AD and the other in the present day. Kanguva also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

South star Suriya is well-known for his versatility and significant involvement in Tamil movies. Currently, he is preparing to star in the next fantasy action film Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga. The film has been highly anticipated. The producers just released their first teaser. According to sources, the picture might earn a 'A' rating from the censor board since it contains some violent violence. The film, directed by Siruthai Siva, tells a narrative that takes place in two separate time periods: 1700 AD and the present day.

Kanguva also features Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. Bobby Deol is expected to play an adversary who will go off against Suriya.

Kanguva, written by Adi Narayana, is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under Studio Green and UV Creations. Devi Sri Prasad created the film's music, and Vetri Palanisamy handled the cinematography.

The Kanguva trailer attracted a lot of excitement because it represented brutality and dramatic action scenes. Fans are delighted about the film, especially since Bobby Deol, who has made a name for himself in evil roles, will join the cast.

According to reports, Kanguva was produced on a large budget, and fans look forward to seeing it in cinemas later this year. Amazon Prime Video bought Kanguva's internet streaming rights for over Rs 100 crore.

Kanguva is intended to be released in ten distinct Indian languages. Its post-theatrical streaming rights were sold for the highest price ever for a Suriya film.

Suriya last appeared in Vikram. Rolex, Karna, Vaadivaasal, an unnamed film with Boyapati Srinu, and Irumbu Kai Maayavi are among his upcoming releases. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is set to star in several highly awaited films, including Penthouse, Apne 2, Desi Sherlock Holmes, Shootout at Byculla, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.