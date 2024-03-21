Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Kanguva': Suriya's film receives 'A' certificate due to violent content

    Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film revolves around a story set across two periods: one in 1700 AD and the other in the present day. Kanguva also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

    Kanguva Suriya's film receives 'A' certificate due to violent content RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

    South star Suriya is well-known for his versatility and significant involvement in Tamil movies. Currently, he is preparing to star in the next fantasy action film Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga. The film has been highly anticipated. The producers just released their first teaser. According to sources, the picture might earn a 'A' rating from the censor board since it contains some violent violence. The film, directed by Siruthai Siva, tells a narrative that takes place in two separate time periods: 1700 AD and the present day.

    Kanguva also features Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. Bobby Deol is expected to play an adversary who will go off against Suriya.

    Kanguva, written by Adi Narayana, is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under Studio Green and UV Creations. Devi Sri Prasad created the film's music, and Vetri Palanisamy handled the cinematography.

    Also Read: Tiger Shroff trolled for Baaghi 4; here's what social media users said

    The Kanguva trailer attracted a lot of excitement because it represented brutality and dramatic action scenes. Fans are delighted about the film, especially since Bobby Deol, who has made a name for himself in evil roles, will join the cast.

    According to reports, Kanguva was produced on a large budget, and fans look forward to seeing it in cinemas later this year. Amazon Prime Video bought Kanguva's internet streaming rights for over Rs 100 crore.

    Kanguva is intended to be released in ten distinct Indian languages. Its post-theatrical streaming rights were sold for the highest price ever for a Suriya film.

    Also Read: 'I felt God has collapsed', says Kangana Ranaut after Sadhguru undergoes brain surgery

    Suriya last appeared in Vikram. Rolex, Karna, Vaadivaasal, an unnamed film with Boyapati Srinu, and Irumbu Kai Maayavi are among his upcoming releases. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is set to star in several highly awaited films, including Penthouse, Apne 2, Desi Sherlock Holmes, Shootout at Byculla, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'He insulted Tyagaraja and MS Subbulakshmi...' Carnatic singers Ranjani-Gayatri protest Music Academy honour for TM Krishna anr

    'He insulted Tyagaraja and MS...' Carnatic singers Ranjani-Gayatri protest Music Academy honour for TM Krishna

    Ae Watan Mere Watan' Twitter review: Sara Ali Khan starrer movie on freedom struggle gets mixed reactions ATG

    'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Twitter review: Sara Ali Khan starrer movie on freedom struggle gets mixed reactions

    Sivakarthikeyan raves about Mamitha Baiju Naslen starrer Premalu; calls it 'fun-filled entertainer' NIR

    Sivakarthikeyan raves about Mamitha Baiju Naslen starrer Premalu; calls it 'fun-filled entertainer'

    Tiger Shroff trolled for Baaghi 4; here's what social media users said RBA

    Tiger Shroff trolled for Baaghi 4; here's what social media users said

    Did Tiger Shroff confirm Disha Patani was his first girlfriend? Here's what the 'Heropanti' actor said ATG

    Did Tiger Shroff confirm Disha Patani was his first girlfriend? Here's what the 'Heropanti' actor said

    Recent Stories

    Google Pixel 8a likely to launch soon with faster processor, better display: Report gcw

    Google Pixel 8a likely to launch soon with faster processor, better display: Report

    Holi 2024: 7 types of Lassi you can try for celebration ATG

    Holi 2024: 7 types of Lassi you can try for celebration

    'He insulted Tyagaraja and MS Subbulakshmi...' Carnatic singers Ranjani-Gayatri protest Music Academy honour for TM Krishna anr

    'He insulted Tyagaraja and MS...' Carnatic singers Ranjani-Gayatri protest Music Academy honour for TM Krishna

    Holi 2024: Outrage sparks as 'pool parties, rain dance' organised amid mounting water woes in Bengaluru vkp

    Holi 2024: Outrage sparks as ‘pool parties, rain dance’ organised amid mounting water woes in Bengaluru

    Ae Watan Mere Watan' Twitter review: Sara Ali Khan starrer movie on freedom struggle gets mixed reactions ATG

    'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Twitter review: Sara Ali Khan starrer movie on freedom struggle gets mixed reactions

    Recent Videos

    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon