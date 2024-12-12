Odisha HORROR! Out on bail, rape accused kills victim; scatters body parts across state

According to Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police (SP) Parmar Smit Parshottamdas, the victim's family filed a missing persons complaint on December 7. The girl, originally from Sundargarh, had been staying with her aunt in Jharsuguda town when she disappeared.

First Published Dec 12, 2024, 8:57 AM IST

In a horrifying incident, a man out on bail for raping a minor allegedly tracked her down, murdered her, and dismembered her body, scattering the remains across various locations in Odisha, police said. The accused is identified as Kunu Kissan, had been arrested in August 2023 for the rape of the minor in Sundargarh district and was released on bail in December 2023.

According to Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police (SP) Parmar Smit Parshottamdas, the victim's family filed a missing persons complaint on December 7. The girl, originally from Sundargarh, had been staying with her aunt in Jharsuguda town when she disappeared. CCTV footage revealed her travelling on a motorcycle with two people whose faces were obscured by helmets.

Using artificial intelligence, police tracked Kissan to Sundargarh, where he confessed to the crime during interrogation. Kissan admitted to killing the girl by slitting her throat with a knife on National Highway 143 between Rourkela and Deogarh.

Officials from the police department and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), conducted an extensive search operation in the Brahmani River and, after several hours of effort, recovered the victim's dismembered body parts, including her head.

During interrogation, the accused also revealed that he planned the murder plot since being released on bail last year, to stop her from being able to testify before the court. In a bid to carry out his plan, the accused also changed his motorcycle registration number.

