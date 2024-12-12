Rajinikanth Birthday: Explore fascinating facts and career achievement

Entertainment
Thalaiva, or Rajinikanth, turns 74. He was born in 1950 in Bengaluru. Rajinikanth has worked in several Bollywood films along with his South Indian cinema career.
The South Indian superstar's real name is not Rajinikanth but Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. His mother passed away when he was 4 years old.
Due to his family's poor financial condition, Rajinikanth worked as a coolie and a bus conductor. His unique style of issuing tickets became popular.
Rajinikanth used to act in plays alongside his job. During this time, director K. Balachander noticed him.
K. Balachander gave Rajinikanth a small role in his 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal.
After several small roles, Rajinikanth played the lead in the 1977 film Chilakamma Cheppindi, winning the Best Actor award.
After making a name for himself in South Indian cinema, Rajinikanth debuted in Bollywood with the 1983 hit film Andha Kanoon. He acted in several other Hindi films.
Even at 74, Rajinikanth is active in films. In 2024, he appeared in Lal Salaam and Vettaiyan. His upcoming film, KuLi, will release in 2025.
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's lavish Mumbai house tour: Inside photos
Rajinikanth Net Worth: know assets, income and more of megastar
Reel to real: Tamil actresses who married their directors
Nora Fatehi Saree Designs: Glamorous party wear looks you can't miss