Rajasthan: 5-year-old boy dies after falling into 150-foot-deep borewell despite extensive rescue operation

A five-year-old boy, Aryan, tragically fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Kalikhad village on December 9. Despite a 55-hour-long rescue operation, including the use of drilling machines and a piling rig, the child was declared dead after being pulled out unconscious.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 8:58 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 8:59 AM IST

Dausa: A five-year-old boy who accidentally fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa on December 9 was pulled out after a challenging rescue operation that lasted over 55 hours. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital on Wednesday night (Dec 11). The child was retrieved from the borewell on Wednesday night in an unconscious state and immediately taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Chief Medical Officer of Dausa confirmed that several resuscitation efforts were made, but they were unsuccessful.

“The child was brought here so that we could try and revive him if possible...we did ECG twice and the child has been declared dead,” said Dausa CMO.

The accident happened on Monday afternoon when Aryan, was playing in a field in Kalikhad village. Around 3 pm, he accidentally fell into an open borewell. Rescue efforts commenced within an hour, involving the excavation of a parallel pit using drilling equipment to reach him. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) worked tirelessly around the clock in their attempt to save Aryan.

A steady supply of oxygen was provided to the boy through a pipe, while his movements were monitored using a camera lowered into the borewell. On Tuesday, the XCMG 180 piling rig machine was deployed to dig a 150-foot deep tunnel near the borewell as part of the rescue effort.

