    Tiger Shroff trolled for Baaghi 4; here's what social media users said

    On Wednesday, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff revealed the fourth instalment of the Baaghi franchise. Continue reading to find out when the high-voltage drama flick will be released.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    Tiger Shroff, a Bollywood actor, is well-known for his dominance of the Bhaagi series; with the successful release of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Ti's career in the film business surged. The action franchise, which is focused on the concept of revolting against injustice, has generated three successful editions to date. He expressed thanks on his Instagram profile. Tiger Shroff has announced the fourth installment in the Baaghi franchise. The film is set to enter cinemas in 2025. Read on for more information.

    Tiger Shroff Shares An Update On Baaghi 4
    Tiger Shroff shared it on Instagram, along with an action-packed video he captioned, “The franchise closest to my heart, also the most challenging for my heart. (smiling emoji, heart emoji, and keep quiet emoji) (sic).”

    Tiger provided views of the three sections of Baaghi, in which the actor does his daring feats for which he is famous. The breathtaking action sequence from the Baaghi franchise appears to be promising. Tiger always steals the show with his chiselled six-pack figure on the big screen.

    One of his popular dialogues Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2 is shown towards the end where he says, “Ye jo tera torture hai, ye mera warm up hai (Your torture is my warm-up) (sic).” Sajid Nadiadwala will now direct the Baaghi 4 franchise. The promo video further read, “He fought for his family, he fought against the country. Sajid Nadiadwala brings you the most heroic, fearless chapter of Baaghi Universe (sic).”

    As soon as Tiger posted the update for Baaghi 4, netizens had conflicting feelings regarding Tiger Shroff's role in the film. While some wanted him to play the major role, others wanted him to discontinue the series. “We want both Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor in the movie (smiling and heart emojis) (sic).” The second user wrote, Man (heartbroken emoji) not happy with this announcement (sic).”

    Another netizen dropped the comment, “Ab Baaghi 4 main kon kidnap hoga (laughing emoji) Baaghi – Girlfriend, Baaghi 2 – Daughter, Baaghi 3 – Brother, Baaghi 4 -????(sic).” The fourth user expressed, “Bss iss baar achha sa director chahiye (sic).” The fifth user remarked, “Seriously? We don’t want Baaghi 4 (sic).”

    On work front
    Tiger Shroff is now promoting his forthcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyaan, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Alaya F, Manushi Chillar, and Prithviraj Sukumar in key parts. The film is intended to be released on the occasion of Eid, April 10, 2024.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
